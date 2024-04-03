Loved "Cowboy Carter"? Here Are 7 More Black Country Artists To Listen To RN
“Where are the Black country artists?” is all my younger self could think whenever my grandma watched music videos on CMT. I was born in the ‘90s, so I was familiar with artists like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Shania Twain, Darius Rucker, and Keith Urban; I just wanted to see more people who looked like me. Looking back, it never dawned on me that country music would become so ingrained in my life.
What I did know is that it’s a genre that’s been gate kept for a while. A study by SongData conducted in 2021 showed that Black country artists weren’t getting played as often as their white counterparts. This disdain for people “not knowing their place” became even more apparent when Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter — and before when she played with The Chicks at the CMAs. It’s always odd — and infuriating — to see comments that insinuate Black people can only display our artistry as long as we fit into a neat little box.
Culture critic Taylor Crumpton shared a realistic sentiment with Time’s audience that sums up how I feel about the ‘outrage’ geared towards Black people venturing into country music. She said, “One of the biggest lies this nation has ever told is that Black people are not Country. Black people have always lived in the country. It is where we prayed. It is where we sang. It is where we worshiped.”
The grandma who spent her days watching country music videos? Well, she was born in Dothan, Alabama, grew up in Donalsonville, Georgia, and later settled in Tallahassee, Florida — all very southern places. Both sides of my family, and countless other people I know, grew up playing along country backroads, so it doesn’t make sense that some believe an entire race can't connect with the genre.
That's why my connection to Cowboy Carter feels so personal. It reaffirms many Black people's experiences growing up in the south, and it's a stark reminder to the world that we've occupied spaces others have tried to keep us out of. But, you know what's my absolute favorite part about this album? It's introducing listeners to other talented Black country artists who have own stories to tell via their music.
What is the history of country music?
Brownie McGhee and Lesley Riddle
The Carter Family may be known as the first family of country music, but they didn’t create the popularized sound. Country music is heavily influenced by blues and gospel that their associate — Black guitarist Lesley Riddle — introduced them to. Riddle himself was taught by his uncle and simply put his own signature twist on what he’d learned. After meeting A.P. Carter, the two developed a friendship and Riddle even taught Maybelle Carter a few things. Besides Riddle, musicians such as Gus Cannon (“Banjo Joe”) and Rufus Payne (“Tee Tot”) also had an influence on country music’s sound. Time made sure to dig deeper and found that the banjo actually even derives from West African lutes which became a huge part of music in southern states.
Interestingly enough, harmonica player DeFord Bailey began playing what he called “Black hillbilly music” and — according to National Geographic — was the first person to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. National Geographic also mentioned how Black artists such as Ray Charles, Tina Turner, and Millie Jackson dabbled in country music, proving that Beyoncé is NOT using this genre as a quick cash grab. As a matter of fact, Black rappers like Snoop Dogg and Nelly have their own country songs. I mean, I’m still listening to Nelly’s song with Tim McGraw called “Over and Over.”Another thing Crumpton wrote in her Op-Ed that I agree with is, “The failure of country music’s ‘truth’ is that those who created the genre never left…they made music for the people who grew up listening to country music with their grandparents on the radio. They made music for those who grew up on the Delta but migrated outside of The South who still seek a remembrance of home.
What inspired Beyoncé to write "Cowboy Carter?"
Beyoncé recorded "Daddy Lessons" for her album Lemonade in 2016 and even performed it with The Chicks at the CMAs, but not all country fans were happy about it. Los Angeles Times pointed out that someone went as far as to say that the entertainer didn't belong there. While that’s bad enough, Apparently she experienced more backlash behind the scenes. However, learning the brief history of the genre with a quick google search would dispel that sentiment.
Although she didn't explicitly refer to this experience, but it's heavily implied in a lengthy caption on Instagram that details her inspiration for creating this album stem from it. She wrote, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive...The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."
Beyoncé's from Houston, Texas — home of The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — with parents that are from Alabama and Louisiana. To tell a Black person who's from the south that they don't belong in country settings doesn't make sense. But, it still makes me smile knowing Black country artists continue building on the pillars of those who came before them. That they're making sure all voices are heard whether others want to validate it or not.
Black Country Artists Featured on 'Cowboy Carter'
Tanner Adell
I first came across Tanner Adell’s music via Instagram when I heard her catchy song “Buckle Bunny,” realizing it featured a familiar twang I love. As told to Utah Valley University, she shared how their commercial music program helped her hone her voice and performance skills. BET also learned that Adell attended many demolition derbys where she bore witness to her mom’s status as a rodeo queen.
She’s grown her fan base over the years with songs like “Honky Tonk Heartbreak” and “FU-150,” but it’s interesting that one line in “Buckle Bunny” seemed to serve as a manifestation tool. She went from singing, “Lookin’ like Beyoncé with a lasso” to literally being featured on “AMERICAN REQIUEM” and “BLACKBIIRD.”
She expressed her joy at going from attending one of Beyoncé’s concerts to being featured on the album with a heartfelt TikTok. She told W Magazine, “Everyone has the ability to manifest their dreams, and I don’t think I’m different. I’ve been working really hard the last couple of years to get my music and my presence to a place where I’d be ready when someone like Beyoncé gives me the green light…”
You won’t have to wait long to hear more of her music because her new single “Whiskey Blues” debuts April 12! Be sure to pre-save it on Spotfiy or Apple Music!
Brittney Spencer
Brittney Spencer is certainly no stranger to country music with her cover of The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” and her song “Sober & Skinny.” She told Billboard, “Being Black, a woman, and not a size 2 has certainly presented additional obstacles on my musical journey here in Nashville.” Yet, she hasn’t let any challenges she’s faced deter her from sharing her musical gifts in the world of country music.
Vibe shared that she’s gone on to perform with artists like Reba McEntire which would make anyone’s journey feel worthwhile. As far as how she feels about being on Cowboy Carter, she wrote a genuine caption on Instagram that says, “i’ve typed and deleted at least 10 captions. i don’t hv anything clever or curated to say. i’m on a beyonce record. the album is a masterpiece. ily @beyonce 🐝🌻.”
Tiera Kennedy
Tiera Kennedy describes her music as “an earnest storytelling-based country laced with the influence of R&B.” Her single “Found It In You” is the perfect example of this as she sings about the love she has for her husband and creative director Kamren Kennedy. She’s the host of Apple Music Country and has been named as Nashville Scene declaring that she’s the “total package.”
Her new single “I Ain’t a Cowgirl” debuts April 26, 2024!
Reyna Roberts
One of the other black country artists that should definitely be on your radar is Reyna Roberts, an Alaskan native with a sound that’s equal parts sugar and spice. She released “Raised Right” in 2021 and it echoes this sentiment with lyrics like, “I'm a little bit of whiskey in my sweet tea.” She was featured in Amazon Prime’s documentary about black country artists called For Love & Country and went on to release her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 last year.
She also captured a sweet moment where she told one of her besties that she’s featured on Cowboy Carter on Instagram. She captioned the video, “Episode 1: Telling one of my best friends that I’m on Cowboy Carter! We’ve been dreaming about this day since we were 8 years old!!💙🥹🎉”
Shaboozey
Known for fusing the sounds of hip-hop and country, Shaboozey lends his flow to parts of “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’” on Cowboy Carter. One of my favorite lyrics of his in the latter song is, “It don’t matter what nobody says. Country boy ‘til the day that I’m dead.” But what the artist is most known for is his own body of work.
His released his EP Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die in 2022 and garnered popularity with the single “Beverly Hills.” If you need more of his music in your life, his new album Where I’ve Been, isn’t Where I’m Going debuts May 31!
Willie Jones
Louisiana born country artist Willie Jones may be featured on “JUST FOR FUN,” but his voice flowed through our phones via TikTok before this. After he wowed judges and the audience of The Voice in 2012, he went on to release songs like “Back Porch” and “Down by the Riverside” that also blend the sounds of hip-hop and country.
It just goes to show that country can still maintain the sounds of what it’s known for, but it can also complement other genres.
Linda Martell
Last but not least, queen Linda Martellis featured talking on “SPAGHETTII” & “THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW,” which briefly shed light on how much she contributed to country music. According to her website, she was the “first commercially successful Black female artist in country music.” She was also the first black woman to hit the stage at the Grand Ole Opry.
It’s great to see that she’s finally getting her flowers in such a mainstream way. It’s also telling that people are discrediting an album that she’s featured on.
Thanks to the Black Opry, you can find an entire community of Black country artists, innovators, and fans who have love for the genre despite how others may feel. One thing I’m sure about is that those who are angry about Black artists venturing into this genre cannot erase the history of it, the way people connect to it, or what growing up in the south means for Black people.
