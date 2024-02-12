The Most-Anticipated New Music For 2024
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Girls, get ready for what's shaping up to be a great year with news of the most-anticipated new music for 2024! We've been living in a weird time warp the past couple of years, but we're finally about to be blessed with spring movies and new album releases that are going to single-handedly save pop culture — and country music?! From Beyoncé to Vampire Weekend, our roundup includes genres that everyone can happily move their feet to. Here's all the new music we're looking forward to this year!
Here's The Most-Anticipated New Music For 2024
Beyoncé + Renaissance: Act II (March 29)
Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, but Beyoncé managed to break the internet by sharing that she has new music on the way via her Verizon commercial. Although fans knew she was going to release a follow-up to Renaissance, Beyoncé was tight-lipped about when it could be expected. However, the wait is over!
While Renaissance paid homage to house music and the culture that made it popular, the second act is going to be a huge nod to country. She's already released two singles — "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" — that are triggering excitementon social media. Many, including us, are ready to "Yeehaw" our way into spring with our cowgirl boots and hats.
Image via Taylor Swift/UMG
Taylor Swift + The Tortured Poets Department (April 19)
It's almost time to for love and poetry to also help set the tone for spring with the upcoming release of The Tortured Poets Department— AKA TS11! While we can't get enough of her relationship with Travis Kelce, the Swifties need more lyrics to quote in our captions. While she hasn't released a single from it yet, Taylor did share the official track list for it and our hearts are already filled with emotion at the titles.
Side A
- Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
- The Tortured Poets Department
- My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
- Down Bad
- So Long, London
- But Daddy I Love Him
- Fresh Out the Slammer
- Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)
Side C
- Guilty as Sin?
- Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
- I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
- loml
Side D
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
- The Alchemy
- Clara Bow
- Bonus Track: The Manuscript
Usher + Coming Home (Released February 9)
Who's here after Usher's magnetic halftime show at the Super Bowl? Our knees are still trying to recover from dancing along to the top hits he performed last night, but that's okay! For those of us who felt like the time went by too quick because we were having a lot of fun, Brit + Co is happy to share you can keep the party going by listening to Usher's new studio album Coming Home.
Listen to his new single "Ruin" for a taste of what your can expect to hear with his new music.
Kim Petras + Slut Pop Miami (February 14)
Kim Petras isn't known for biting her tongue and is releasing something that lovers of smut books will enjoy hearing in the form of Slut Pop Miami. Based on the teaser of "Can We F***," we think early 2000s summer melodies mixed with suggestive lyrics are going to be the basis of this album. Seriously, get into the track list:
- Slut Pop Reprise
- Gag On It
- Fuckin' This, Fuckin' That
- Banana Boat
- Get Fucked
- Rim Job
- Cock Blocker
- Butt Slutt
- Head Head Honcho
- Cubana
- Whale Cock
- Can We Fuck?
Jennifer Lopez + This Is Me...Now (February 16)
We're a just a few days away from the debut of This Is Me...Now, and we can't wait to hear how much Jennifer Lopez has grown since her last album. It's meant to be a musical journey that explores her experiences since the release of This Is Me...Then, and even includes an updated love ballad to her husband Ben Affleck.
Faye Webster + Undressed at the Symphony (March 1)
Tyla + Tyla (March 1)
Tyla's single "Water" had us whining our waists with its melodic beat and her sweet vocals so it was only a matter of time before she shared the date of her new album. Her conversation with Harper's Bazaar highlights what listeners can expect from Tyla. She said, "Where I am from is everything...South Africa is literally me as an artist. I am bringing it wherever I go.”
Ariana Grande + Eternal Sunshine (March 8)
Kacey Musgraves + Deeper Well (March 15)
Justin Timberlake + Everything I Thought It Was (March 15)
Vampire Weekend + Only God Was Above Us (April 5)
Sia + Reasonable Woman (May 3)
Sia's pen game is noteworthy as she's given us hits like "Chandelier " and "Unstoppable" over the years. Now she's back with a new album called Reasonable Woman. Her single "Dance Alone" features one of the queens of dance music, Kylie Minogue, and helps us have a better understanding of the album's energy.
Forbes also shared that listeners will be able to hear collabs with Chaka Khan and Paris Hilton. It's not like we needed another reason, but this cements Reasonable Woman as being one of the most-anticipated albums of the year.
Lana Del Ray + Lasso (September 2024)
Most-Anticipated New Music Without Release Dates Yet
SZA + Lana (Unknown Release Date)
After winning the Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS at the 2024 Grammys, fans have been wondering when SZA will release new music. Despite not having an official release date, SZA actually teased that an album's already been in the works with a series of alleged album covers on Instagram. Variety shared that Lana was meant to be a deluxe version of SOS by adding "7 to 10 songs to the original album," but that plan changed. Instead, SZA told the outlet that Lana is "...definitely turning into its own album." Yay!
Lady Gaga (New Music TBD)
Lady Gaga is back in the studio, so we definitely think a new album could be in the works! While her caption on Instagram is incredibly cryptic, we can't help but hope that we're going to get a glimpse of Gaga in her "Bad Romance" era. Plus, fans think there may be a "Telephone" reunion with Beyoncé, based on some of Bey's recent visuals...we can only hope!
Dua Lipa (New Music TBD)
Dua Lipa knows there's no such thing as writing too many songs when you're an artist, and said as much during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance a few days ago. She told the Kimmel that she physically "wrote 97 songs" for her upcoming album that's been in the works for a while. However, this doesn't mean all of them will make the cut for the album's final track list.
Stay tuned for more updates!
Camila Cabello (New Music TBD)
It's been a long two years since Cabello's release of Familia, but we've been patiently waiting for her to share a new music update. The singer recently wiped her Instagram clean aside one reel and three images, and we have a feeling that this is strategic. Is she going full Taylor-Swift-Reputation-Mode? Only time will tell!
Which most-anticipated albums are you looking forward to playing non-stop this year?
