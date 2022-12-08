RomCom-Core Is The '90s Fashion Trend Taking Over TikTok — Here's How To Get The Look
The countless romantic comedies of the '90s and early 2000s are what we at B+C were raised on. There’s something so magical and nostalgic about watching those rom-com movies now. Among the laughs, heartache and heartbreak, the fashion featured in these classic flicks is what especially catches our eye. There are so many '90s fashion trends we love. We admire Kat’s tomboy-ish style in 10 Things I Hate About You, Cher’s eye-catching plaid sets in Clueless, and Jules’ flowy formal fits in My Best Friend’s Wedding, to name a few.
Levi's '80s Mom Jeans ($108)
These mom jeans are exactly what you need for channeling super nostalgic vibes.
Everlane Linen Drape Pant ($89)
Embrace a flowy pant to pair with a formal top, a la Jules Potter.
Crap Eyewear The Sweet Leaf ($89)
We adore these '90s-esque shaped sunglasses to go with any nostalgic look.
Aritzia Velour Jogger ($88)
Velour materials are a definite throwback to '90s fashion.
Reformation Brendan Satin Dress ($328)
A simple slip dress is reminiscent of Carrie's iconic looks from Sex and the City.
Show Me Your Mumu Penny Lane Coat ($216)
Pop off in this fuzzy coat, Penny Lane style.
Madewell Drapeware Neale Straight-Leg Pants ($98)
High waisted, wide pants are the perfect piece.
& Other Stories High Waist Wide Jeans ($119)
Sport a light wash jean with some dad sneakers, and you have yourself an easy '90s look.
Urban Outfitters Claudette Velvet Babydoll Dress ($69)
The square neckline on this babydoll dress reminds us of growing up in the '90s.
Graphic Tee Floral Camisole ($22)
Cute dainty tanks like this one pair perfectly with baggy pants to create a Kat Stratford-like vibe.
Indy Sunglasses Paint It Black ($39)
The Y2K-inspired shape of these sunnies is perfect. Plus, all black goes well with any outfit!
Old Navy Square-Neck Velvet Bodysuit ($30)
Build an outfit around this super easy to style bodysuit piece! Black velvet and a square neckline go well together to create a '90s vibe.
Luca + Grae Peek A Boo Top ($56)
This knit top is finished with a cute formal collar, which brings While You Were Sleeping feels.
Los Angeles Apparel Loop Terry Mini Skort ($50)
Have a major main character moment in this terrycloth skirt.
Abercrombie & Fitch Cashmere Mockneck Sweater ($180)
This all black mockneck top is the perfect basic to build a vintage outfit.
& Other Stories Single Button Tweed Blazer ($219)
The houndstooth pattern on this structured blazer taps into the ever-iconic fashion of Clueless.
Benetton Merino Wool Cardigan ($94)
A thinner, softer cardigan can be amazing for layering your rom-com inspired look.
Intentionally Blank Neighbor Loafer ($199)
Pair a simple loafer shoe like these with some mom jeans and a cardigan for an easy, classic outfit.
Fenity Ruby Long Sleeve ($28)
This beautiful top reminds us that we're 30, flirty, and thriving.
A New Day Fuzzy Cardigan ($30)
We love this cardigan, which is a great pop of color for any outfit.
ASOS Pointelle Lace Trim Tank Top ($26)
Peep this other dainty tank for the ultimate layered '90s fit.
Free People Ranch Crop Denim Vest ($70)
We could totally see Rachel from Friends sportingthis super stylish denim vest.
Free People Terese Velvet Top ($68)
We can't get enough velvet that reminds us of '90s and 2000s nostalgia. This top also has an adorable front tie.
Los Angeles Apparel Tennis Skirt ($58)
This tennis skirt definitely delivers on the But I'm A Cheerleader vibes.
New Balance 9060 ($150)
These comfy, chunky dad sneakers get our nostalgic stamp of approval.
Zara Minimal Straight Cut Blazer ($149)
Channel more Cher from Clueless looks with an oversized blazer of any kind.
Collective The Label Color-Block Sequin Dress ($130)
This colorful piece is a great pick for party time and would absolutely make Jenna Rink proud.
Everlane The Cotton-Merino Cami ($35)
The square neck on this tank again calls on '90s basics.
We hope get all the nostalgic feelds looking through these '90s fashion trends.