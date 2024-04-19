"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" Just Spilled So Much Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Tea
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I never thought we'd get a Taylor Swift album with multiple songs referencing Matty Healy, but after multiple listens, the internet is convinced The Tortured Poets Department(the first edition, at least) has a ton of references to The 1975 frontman. One song in particular has sent everyone into a tizzy: "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." Here's why fans think the song is about Taylor Swift & Matty Healy.
Is "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" about Taylor Swift & Matty Healy?
Image via Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior
While Taylor Swift & Matty Healy never publicly dated until 2023, they were friends for years before that. In 2014, Taylor Swift went to her first The 1975 concert with Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. Then, Taylor was seen wearing one of their band shirts while Matty was spotted in a 1989 shirt. "I met Taylor Swift," Matty told Shazam Top 20 in November (via E! News). "That was really nice. We exchanged numbers. Let's see what happens."
Matty Healy & Taylor Swift continued referencing each other over the next couple years, and fans lost their minds when Matty revealed he'd collaborated on a Midnights song — even if he went on to say it was cut. After Taylor Swift performed "Anti-Hero" during a 1975 concert, and then split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn split in the spring of 2023, Taylor & Matty quickly connected. They went on to date from May to June. That brings us to "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
In the song, Taylor wonders if "rusting my sparkling summer was the goal" and talks about "your Jehovah's Witness suit" (Matty is famous for wearing suits during his concerts). She also mentions how the relationship "wasn't sexy once it wasn't forbidden" — which totally ties into the themes within "Guilty As Sin?" (about imaginary trysts she thought about while dating someone else).
"[These Matty Healy-focused songs] started out being like 'f*ck all of you, I love him, I’ll fix him, I don’t care what you say' to ending here basically saying 'alright yeah this guy sucks,'" one Reddit user says. "I think the order of these songs plays a huge role in this throughline of that relationship."
"Heavyweight rappers J. Cole, Drake, and Rick Ross all released diss tracks over the last couple of weeks, and none of them were as scathing as this one," another says.
How long did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date?
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
While Taylor Swift & Matty Healy officially dated during the summer of 2023, another song on TTPD, "Fresh Out The Slammer" makes me think they connected before then. Referring to her relationship as a jail, she sings about how she's connected with this person before she started dating her ex. "I'm runnin' back home to you // Frеsh out the slammer // I know who my first call will be to." (Does this mean "Illicit Affairs" from Folklore is actually about Matty Healy too?)
What other The Tortured Poets Department songs are about Matty Healy?
Image via Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior
It looks like "Fortnight," "The Tortured Poets Department," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," and "loml" are just a few of the songs that could be about Taylor Swift & Matty Healy's relationship.
The "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" Lyrics
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Verse 1: Was any of it true? // Gazing at me starry-eyed // In your Jehovah's Witness suit // Who the fuck was that guy? // You tried to buy some pills // From a friend of friends of mine // They just ghosted you // Now you know what it feels like
Chorus: And I don't even want you back, I just want to know // If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal // And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give // A message to the smallest man who ever lived?
Verse 2: You hung me on your wall // Stabbed me with your push pins // In public, showed me off // Then sank in stoned oblivion // 'Cause once your queen had come // You'd treat her likе an also-ran // You didn't measure up // In any measurе of a man
Chorus: And I don't even want you back, I just want to know // If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal // And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give // A message to the smallest man who ever lived?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bridge: Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead? // Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed? // Were you writin' a book? Were you a sleeper cell spy? // In fifty years, will all this be declassified? // And you'll confess why you did it and I'll say, "Good riddance" // 'Cause it wasn't sexy once it wasn't forbidden // I would've died for your sins, instead, I just died inside // And you deserve prison, but you won't get time // You'll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars // You crashed my party and your rental car // You said normal girls were boring // But you were gone by the morning // You kicked out the stage lights, but you're still performing
Outro: And in plain sight you hid // But you are what you did // And I'll forget you, but I'll never forgive // The smallest man who ever lived
Tell us your hottest Taylor Swift & Matty Healy take on Facebook, then read up on The Taylor Swift Boyfriends You Love, And The Ones You Didn't Know She Dated.
Lead images via Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!