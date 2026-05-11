Ryan Reynolds Honors "Kind" & "Fearless" Blake Lively in Touching Mother's Day Post

Mother's Day 2026 was a beautiful sunny day in New York City, and in addition to hundreds of families celebrating moms with Central Park picnics, brunch, and afternoon adventures, the buzziest celebrities on the internet also honored the moms in their lives — including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Six days after she appeared at in a pastel Versace gown at the Met Gala (with a bag covered in her kids' art), Blake Lively was honored as a "kind" and "fearless" mama by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a May 10 Instagram story.

Keep scrolling to see Ryan Reynolds' sweet Mother's Day tribute for Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram The post contains two photos of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, one where the couple is in yellow ponchos in front of what looks like Niagra Falls, and another where they're all comfy and cozy in a set of rocking chairs. "I appreciate this mother beyond measure," Ryan wrote in the tribute. "She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life — and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love."

Both the Met Gala and Mother's Day came just days after the legal battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star & director Justin Baldoni's case was settled. What started as rumored behind-the-scenes drama quickly became an alleged smear campaign and defamation case by the end of 2024. Neither actor actually earned any money in the settlement, but but their legal team made a collective $60 million from suing each other. And considering the case has been going on for a year and a half, maybe the settlement felt like its own kind of Mother's Day gift.

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