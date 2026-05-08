I literally screamed when Blake Lively arrived at the Met Gala because she is always one of my personal best dressed celebrities, and this year was no different. Her archival Versace dress was giving a watercolor sunrise — but beyond the princess aesthetic of her look, there was something so special about her look that she'd never done before: she incorporated her kids' art into her ensemble specifically so that she could feel like they were with her all night. Sweet!

Check out Blake Lively's full 2026 Met Gala look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Each of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' four kids (James, Inez, Betty, and Olin) drew a picture to add to Blake's purse for the event, and each drawing ended up as one of the four panels. We can see the first two panels depict a pink flower and what appears to be a blue/purple bird. I love that the drawings are already matching the dress' color palette!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue And we can see a third side of the purse appears to be a rooster? That feels random, but I'm also obsessed with the artistic choice.

Julian Hamilton/Getty Images I was worried we wouldn't get to see the last side of the purse, but I have finally located it! This is more of an impressionist, free-flowing piece of art (and I can't help but wonder if this was done by 3-year-old Olin). I'm simply obsessed with Blake Lively wearing her children's art like this — it reminds me of the way I wear family jewelry or keep notes that my mom has written me. It always makes an overwhelming night feel more fun.

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