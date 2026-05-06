It Finally 'Ends With Us': Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Reach A Surprising Settlement Agreement

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has reached its conclusion, a year and a half after the New York Times published an article alleging Justin harassed the actress on set of It Ends With Us, then orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

Because both parties chose a settlement, they won't have to go to trial and the legal battle is officially over.

Here's what we know about It Ends With Us stars' Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's settlement.

Page Six reports that neither actor actually earned any money in the settlement, but their legal team made a collective $60 million from suing each other, and according to TMZ, Blake brought in a brand new law firm (Sussman Godfrey), but the final settlement "did not even include an apology from Justin." The case was full of details and messages from Baldoni and Lively's time working together, including Justin publishing his emails and texts with the Gossip Girl actress, who also requested additional protection after the legal battle went viral on social media and she began receiving threatening messages.

Overall, I'm really disappointed that the legal battle has overshadowed the whole film. The story, which revolves around domestic violence, was a great opportunity to raise awareness for the issue, but the general public has totally moved away from that perspective and switched to only talking about the behind-the-scenes drama. Plus, I actually really enjoyed the movie! I thought the script was strong, and that Blake gave one of her best performances. Not to mention the fact that, in context, her costumes were actually pretty cute. If you're in need of help, you can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233). You can also find a local Domestic Violence Shelter near you.

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