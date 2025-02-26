Um, Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Actually Just Agreed On Something

Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Anthropologie Spring Decor
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

17 “Stunning” Anthropologie Spring Decor Pieces For Every Room In Your House

minka kelly in ransom canyon
Entertainment

Netflix's New Romance TV Show Will Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life

Earthy Home Decor Ideas
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 Home Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Earthy “Treehouse In The Sky” Remodel

michelle trachtenberg
Celebrity News

'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passed Away At Age 39

Starbucks St. Patrick's Day Drink
Food News & Menu Updates

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At Starbucks With This ‘Pot Of Gold’ Matcha!

gossip girl cast
TV

The Original "Gossip Girl" Cast: Where Are They Now?

harry potter cast john lithgow dumbledore
Entertainment

This Major Actor Just Confirmed They're Starring In The 'Harry Potter' TV Show

outdated jewelry trends
Style Trends & Inspo

Sorry, These 6 "Outdated" Jewelry Trends Need To Go In 2025

Discontinued Chili’s Menu Items
Food News & Menu Updates

10 Discontinued Chili’s Items We’ll Never Forgive Them For Taking Off Menus

holland movie nicole kidman
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Trailer Will Make You Squirm

'Another Simple Favor' movie Trailer blake lively
Entertainment

Blake Lively Haunts Anna Kendrick In 'Another Simple Favor' Trailer

Upper Kitchen Cabinets 2025
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Upper Kitchen Cabinets Are Totally "Outdated" For 2025 — What You Want Instead

Trader Joe's Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream
Food News & Menu Updates

This New $5 Trader Joe’s Frozen Dessert Has Countless Shoppers Saying “Yummm!”

rachel zegler snow white
Entertainment

Rachel Zegler Finally Opened Up About All That 'Snow White' Controversy

seven husbands of evelyn hugo movie
Movies

We Finally Have An Update On The ‘Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo’ Netflix Adaptation!

This definitely wasn't on my 2025 bingo card.

Um, Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Actually Just Agreed On Something

blake lively justin baldoni in it ends with us as lily and ryle
Sony Pictures Releasing
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 26, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Blake Lively just revealed she's been getting "violent" messages amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. (Although with the Snow White & Rachel Zegler backlash, she's not the only one. The internet has a lot to say these days). The Another Simple Favor actress has requested "additional protections" from the judge presiding over her trial, which really shows you how insane this whole It Ends With Us drama has gotten.

Here's what Blake Lively — and Justin Baldoni — had to say about the backlash to the It Ends With Us feud.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni agree the 'It Ends With Us' backlash has gone too far.

blake lively justin baldoni legal battle

Sony Pictures Releasing

Both Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal teams agreed to a protective order (also known as a PO), and on February 20, Blake's lawyers requested stronger protections than the "model" they'd received from the court (via People).

And considering Blake Lively, "her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications" (as the letter states), "good cause exists for the Court to adopt the Proposed PO."

Her lawyer's letter also requested "an Attorney’s Eyes Only ('AEO') category, which applies to 'Confidential Discovery Material of such a highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such is likely to cause a competitive, business, commercial, financial, personal or privacy injury.'"

And Justin Baldoni's team actually weighed in on the conversation. “We do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation,” they said in a statement. "“Anyone receiving violent messages by anonymous parties is abhorrent. When private parties were wrongfully accused by Lively and her paid team of wrongdoing, they received continuous death threats and visits to private homes where young children reside after their addresses were leaked on her initial complaints. No one should have to face that, especially private parties who do not have means for security detail. We do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation.”

Here's what What Blake Lively Had To Say About "Emotional" Toll Of Justin Baldoni Drama On Her Kids: "Traumatized".

pop cultureblake livelycelebrity

The Latest

michelle trachtenberg
Celebrity News

'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passed Away At Age 39

rachel zegler snow white
Entertainment

Rachel Zegler Finally Opened Up About All That 'Snow White' Controversy

holland movie nicole kidman
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Trailer Will Make You Squirm

outdated jewelry trends
Style Trends & Inspo

Sorry, These 6 "Outdated" Jewelry Trends Need To Go In 2025