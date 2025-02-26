Um, Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Actually Just Agreed On Something

Blake Lively just revealed she's been getting "violent" messages amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. (Although with the Snow White & Rachel Zegler backlash, she's not the only one. The internet has a lot to say these days). The Another Simple Favor actress has requested "additional protections" from the judge presiding over her trial, which really shows you how insane this whole It Ends With Us drama has gotten.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni agree the 'It Ends With Us' backlash has gone too far.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Both Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal teams agreed to a protective order (also known as a PO), and on February 20, Blake's lawyers requested stronger protections than the "model" they'd received from the court (via People).

And considering Blake Lively, "her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications" (as the letter states), "good cause exists for the Court to adopt the Proposed PO."

Her lawyer's letter also requested "an Attorney’s Eyes Only ('AEO') category, which applies to 'Confidential Discovery Material of such a highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such is likely to cause a competitive, business, commercial, financial, personal or privacy injury.'"