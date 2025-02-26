This definitely wasn't on my 2025 bingo card.
Um, Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Actually Just Agreed On Something
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Blake Lively just revealed she's been getting "violent" messages amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. (Although with the Snow White & Rachel Zegler backlash, she's not the only one. The internet has a lot to say these days). The Another Simple Favor actress has requested "additional protections" from the judge presiding over her trial, which really shows you how insane this whole It Ends With Us drama has gotten.
Here's what Blake Lively — and Justin Baldoni — had to say about the backlash to the It Ends With Us feud.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni agree the 'It Ends With Us' backlash has gone too far.
Sony Pictures Releasing
Both Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal teams agreed to a protective order (also known as a PO), and on February 20, Blake's lawyers requested stronger protections than the "model" they'd received from the court (via People).
And considering Blake Lively, "her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications" (as the letter states), "good cause exists for the Court to adopt the Proposed PO."
Her lawyer's letter also requested "an Attorney’s Eyes Only ('AEO') category, which applies to 'Confidential Discovery Material of such a highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such is likely to cause a competitive, business, commercial, financial, personal or privacy injury.'"
And Justin Baldoni's team actually weighed in on the conversation. “We do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation,” they said in a statement. "“Anyone receiving violent messages by anonymous parties is abhorrent. When private parties were wrongfully accused by Lively and her paid team of wrongdoing, they received continuous death threats and visits to private homes where young children reside after their addresses were leaked on her initial complaints. No one should have to face that, especially private parties who do not have means for security detail. We do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation.”
Here's what What Blake Lively Had To Say About "Emotional" Toll Of Justin Baldoni Drama On Her Kids: "Traumatized".