After wearing them all throughout middle and high school, I thought I’d never see Sperry boat shoes enter the fashion mainstream again – but the year is 2025, and with it comes the most unexpected trends.

That’s right: Boat shoes are back, baby. In fact, Google searches for boat shoes havedoubled since 2024, and though you might cringe at the idea of them being cool again (just like my inner middle schooler did), stylish people are wearing them in the cutest ways now.

From flowy white summer dresses to trendy jeans, this is officially the year that's making me rethink boat shoes. I scoured the internet and found seven iconic pairs certain to add prep to your seasonal wardrobe. I’m definitely eyeing all of them.

Scroll on to shop 7 chic pairs of boat shoes for summer!

Aritzia Sperry X Aritzia Authentic Original Boat Shoe These authentic leather boat shoes made in collaboration with Sperry are totally classic, so they're a great low-stakes way to hop into the trend. If you want to zhush up their elevated vibe a bit, they come with an extra pair of colorful laces to add some visual appeal.

DSW Sperry Bluefish Boat Shoe Ah, the OG! These Sperry boat shoes are crafted with a comfortable insole so you can feel good both on and off land.

SeaVees SeaVees Carmel Loafer These soft suede boat shoes are met with chic espadrille-inspired stitching along the sole for added oomph. I adore the deep, chocolate brown color because it strays from the norm. Similar styles often come in lighter colorways, so it's nice to switch it up – plus, their darker hue can span across several seasons, not just summer.

DSW Naturalizer Keel Boat Shoe Speaking of color, these light blue boat shoes are so adorable. With a relaxed silhouette and Naturalizer's signature Contour+ Comfort technology, each step you take will feel like a dream.

Free People Free People Treasure Chest Boat Shoe I'm a sucker for anything chartreuse – these boat shoes included. Complete with whip stitching along the tongue and plenty of eye-catching, interchangeable charms, these are downright perfect for pairing with more monochromatic outfits this summer.

Rothy's Rothy's The Boat Shoe Rothy's comfort meets classic boat shoe in this sleek style. If you just can't stand the thought of your feet sweating inside leather or suede materials this season, this pick offers superior breathability with a knit hemp material – though you'll still get the recognizable look of boat shoes.

Free People Timberland Stone Street Boat Shoe For something with a little more height, these boat shoes from Timberland are perfectly chunky. While they still retain plenty of classic details, they feel more fit for streetwear. I'd style them with some cuffed jeans and a white tank for summer!

