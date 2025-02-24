Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Target Easter Decorations 2025
Budget-Friendly Buys

Target’s “Adorable” Easter Decor Is Here – 11 Pieces All Under $10!

best barbecue in dallas
Travel

The 5 Best Barbecue Spots in Dallas for Finger Lickin' Good Food

skincare for 40 and up
Skincare

8 Essential Skincare Products Everyone In Their 40s (& Older) Should Use

lorelai and sookie gilmore girls spinoff idea
Entertainment

This 'Gilmore Girls' Spinoff Idea About Lorelai & Sookie Would Be Better Than A Reboot

julia schlaepfer 1923 season 2 interview brandon sklenar brit + co
Entertainment

Julia Schlaepfer Just Spilled On The Epic "Secret" She Shared With Brandon Sklenar During '1923'

brandon sklenar on batman fancast
Entertainment

Brandon Sklenar Just Spilled On His "Dream" Superhero Project After '1923' — & Blake Lively Approves

zodiac signs most likely to succeed at work
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Succeed At Work (& Make Major Money)

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
Celebrity News

Well, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' Joke Remains Another Mystery In 'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk
Celebrity Couples

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk May Be Dating...Again

greek mythology books
Books

10 Greek Mythology Books That Your High School English Teacher Definitely Approves Of

taylor swift blake lively feud rumors
Celebrity News

Whoa, Taylor Swift's Allegedly "Taking A Break" From Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

jonathan davino sydney sweeney wedding postponed
Celebrity News

Um, Sydney Sweeney Just Postponed Her Wedding

Lunar​ Eclipse in Virgo
Horoscopes

The Lunar Eclipse In Virgo Will Bring The “Ultimate Glow Up” For 4 Signs

Outdated Workwear Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

6 “Outdated” Workwear Trends To Avoid Wearing To The Office

popular cat names 2025
Lifestyle

8 Totally Adorable & Popular Cat Names We Love In 2025