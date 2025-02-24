So chic!
11 “Quiet Luxury” Shoes From Target – Starting At $18!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Target’s latest shoe drop is serving up some serious quiet luxury vibes – all without the high price tags! From chic flats to tall boots, every pair flaunts details that make them look far more expensive than they actually are.
If you’re looking for stylish shoes that’ll elevate any outfit, these 11 Target finds are for you.
Target
A New Day Mel Sheer Mesh Ballet Flats
Mesh ballet flats like these are the epitome of luxe-looking fashion. Luckily, this $25 pair comes in three easy-to-wear colors to go with every get-up.
Target
A New Day Tambra Fold Over Tall Boots
We've seen similar fold over boot styles go for $200+, but these bad boys are currently just $42 (was $50) at Target. The tiny buckle gives 'em that fancy effect your 'fits are craving.
Target
Universal Thread Midge Boat Shoes
Boat shoes are a long-standing staple when it comes to quiet luxury, and they're often associated with coastal wealth. The stark white color of these shoes gives them the same air, though you'd never guess they're only $35.
Target
Wild Fable Elsa Mary Jane Ballet Flats
The tailored, sleek look of these ballet flats is perfectly sophisticated and they'll pretty much match with anything you want to wear, from jeans to skirts!
Target
Wild Fable Sasha Buckle Slingback Kitten Heels
Ooh, spicy! These red-hot slingback kitten heels look super elevated, thanks to the dramatic pointed toe and multiple buckle straps. Snag them in this bright red or a simple black for $35.
Target
Wild Fable Liia Multi-Strap Mary Jane Heels
Preppy and eye-catching, these $28 (was $40) pair of Mary Janes will look stunning with some wide-leg pants and a tailored cardi.
Target
A New Day Issa Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Mesh strikes again in this adorable $35 pair of flats that give undeniable quiet luxury energy.
Target
A New Day Joy Ballet Pumps
These cutesy $35 pumps have all you need (AKA a tiny toe bow) to complete your spring and summer outfits.
Target
Universal Thread Joan Slingback Loafer Flats
With the look of a classic loafer and a slingback-forward update, these playful flats will immediately give you a chic, fashion-bending look – all for $18 (was $30)!
Target
Wild Fable Lysandra Gingham Eyelet Kitten Heels
We could easily see shoes like this being sold at Nordstrom or Reformation for 3 times the price. Lucky for you (and your wallet), these gingham cuties are just $40 at Target!
Target
A New Day Sandy Mule Flats
These slip-on flats offer your feet tons of comfort since they're made with a memory foam insole. Snag them in black or off-white for $30!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.