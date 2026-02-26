'Bridgerton' Season 4, Episode 6 Recap: Anthony & Kate Are Back, And A Bridgerton Family Tragedy

Bridgerton fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief because Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) are finally back. Bridgerton season 4, episode 6 opens the morning after Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) have consummated their relationship at the end of episode 5 — and while Sophie's convinced they made a mistake, Benedict knows he's in love. But Sophie also has a new problem on her mind: she might be pregnant with his child.

Speaking of babies, we finally meet Anthony and Kate's new baby Edmund after their return from India! Anthony is headed to Bridgerton house to help with the latest family drama, but I can't even fully focus on how excited I am for the upcoming Bridgerton reunion because there is nothing like seeing a handsome man play with a baby.

Dearest Gentle Reader, keep reading for a recap of Bridgerton season 4, episode 6 "The Passing Winter." Stream all 8 episodes on Netflix now!

Penelope is ready to retire Lady Whistledown. Liam Daniel/Netflix Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) is still determined to retire her Lady Whistledown column, and tries to enlist the help of Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). In the middle of her quest, Penelope and her mother are visited by the new Lady Penwood...who happens to be Cressida (Jessica Madsen). Surprise! Cressida knows Penelope has all the power in their relationship now, and apologizes for how she treated Pen in the past. In fact, she invites the Featheringtons to a ball that both Penelope and the queen aren't too excited about. Araminta (Katie Leung), Rosumand (Michelle Mao), and Posy (Isabella Wei) make a surprise visit to the Bridgerton house, where Sophie is nearly found out by her step-mother. Thankfully, both Posy and Violet help keep her hidden, but it doesn't take long for Violet to figure out Araminta is the ex-employer Sophie is hiding from, and to agree to let Sophie leave to find a new job.

And Anthony and Benedict nearly come to blows. Liam Daniel/Netflix During a brother hangout, Anthony immediately confronts Benedict about what he's decided is foolish behavior (although I do agree it would cause quite the scandal for Eloise and Hyacinth if his tryst with Sophie was ever found out, even if he is in love with her. Sadly, such is the 1800s). Anthony continually tries (and fails) to make Benedict see his point of view. He's almost ready to cut Benedict off, but, in the end, decides to let Benedict make the decision for himself — and hopes the second Bridgerton doesn't make fools of them all.

Benedict goes out of his way to prove himself to Sophie. Liam Daniel/Netflix To no one's surprise, Benedict is still determined to be with Sophie, or at least make sure she can hear him out. The two of them meet in the conservatory for a really beautiful candlelit conversation among orange trees and flowers, and honestly...this would make me fall in love with Benedict if I wasn't already. The convo is all about them getting to know each other better, but despite Benedict's offer to spend their lives together, at her core, Sophie;s worried about being abandoned — and having to put a child through what she experienced growing up. But Benedict asks for the chance to keep his promise, and to prove himself to Sophie.

While Cressida's ball is full of surprises for everyone. Liam Daniel/Netflix The time for Cressida's ball finally arrives, and everyone shows up and shows out. As you can imagine, it's a very pink affair. It's also a very memorable night for the Bridgertons: Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Sophie arrange to sneak Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) in as a maid, while John (Victor Alli) confesses his love for Francesca (Hannah Dodd) all over again under the glow of the moon. Penelope finally declares that she's giving up Lady Whistledown by distributing a column in the middle of the ball. And looking forward, change is on the horizon for our favorite characters. The Queen finally grants Lady Danbury permission to leave court, while Marcus makes it known that he'd love to formalize his attachment to Violet and Sophie tells Benedict she's officially leaving Bridgerton house. It's too much to take in!

But 'Bridgerton' season 4, episode 6 ends in tragedy. Liam Daniel/Netflix But the most shocking plot twist comes at the end of Bridgerton season 4, episode 6. John is relieved to see that Francesca and Michaela are finally becoming friends, especially after there's been so much tension between them. But the family's newfound joy is cut short when Francesca goes to wake John up — and realizes he died in his sleep.

