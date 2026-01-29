That 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Part 1 Cliffhanger Explained—and What It Sets Up for Part 2

If you ask me, Bridgerton season 4 part 1 ends on a devastating cliffhanger in more ways than one. But first, let's go through the good parts: Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) has arranged for the family to finally meet up at Francesca's (Hannah Dodd) home so the new bride can host, but Lady Bridgerton herself ends up staying home, claiming she feels under the weather. In reality, she's invited Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis) over to have tea, but when he arrives and sees her in lingerie, she clarifies that "she is the tea he will be having."

They sleep together after talking about it for a few episodes (and Violet's honesty about how nervous she is because she hasn't been with anyone since her husband died). In true loverboy fashion, Marcus just wants her more after her vulnerability. These two are so cute together and not only do they have good chemistry but they clearly have a genuine interest in knowing and understanding each other which I just love. So, they sleep together after talking about it for a few episodes.

Meanwhile, Francesca and John (Victor Alli) have a little tryst of their own, but it involves just as much conversation: Francesca finally knows what a pinnacle (AKA an orgasm) means, and they have a whole conversation about the fact she's never gotten there, and she's worried that's why she's not pregnant. John reassures her that they're perfect the way they are in this moment, and they don't need to rush a single thing. Gosh, the conversations on this show can be so sweet, I wish romantic men were real (kidding).

Keep reading to see exactly what happens at the end of Bridgerton season 4, part 1, streaming now on Netflix.

But the real drama of the Bridgerton season 4 part 1 ending comes for Sophie (Yerin Ha) and Benedict (Luke Thompson). After getting her a job at Bridgerton house, it's clear there's a major connection between these two, but they've been more or less keeping their distance from each other. Well, it all culminates when they meet in the hallway and have sex. In the middle of the moment, Benedict asks Sophie to be his mistress, which very clearly catches her off guard. And considering it sounded like he was about to ask her to marry him? Yeah, the feeling is a little bit devastating. Benedict has been hearing all season long that the regular thing for men in his position is to marry someone in their station and then take a woman they actually love as a mistress, so it seems he's gotten it in his head that if he can just marry the Lady in Silver because of her title, then he can still be with Sophie. Come ON man wake up!! Sophie IS the Lady in Silver!! I need these two to get back on good terms — especially now that Araminta (Katie Leung) lives next door. When she realizes that Sophie's working for the Bridgertons, that is not going to be good.

And Eloise hurts Hyacinth. I hope 'Bridgerton' season 4 part 2 is happier for all our favorite Bridgertons! Liam Daniel/Netflix And the final piece of the puzzle is Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Hyacinth's (Florence Hunt) relationship. Now that Francesca is married, she's able to bond with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) over experiences and conversations Eloise can't have. She might respond with sarcasm and humor, but if you ask me, it's clear Eloise feels a little left out. She's left to be a chaperone for Hyacinth's lessons and starts to take it all out on her little sister. Well, in episode 4, Hyacinth finally gets honest about how painful it is that Eloise doesn't take any interest in her, and that it really seems like Eloise doesn't care about anyone but herself. This is such a painful but realistic experience for two sisters, and I think their reconciliation will be a great opportunity for Eloise to get honest about how she's feeling. Stay tuned for Bridgerton season 4 part 2 to see how it all plays out!

