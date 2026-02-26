'Bridgerton' Season 4, Episode 5 Recap: Benedict's Love Confession & Bridgerton Family Drama

Dearest Gentle Reader, keep reading for a recap of Bridgerton season 4, episode 5 "Yes or No." Stream all 8 episodes on Netflix now!

with a pretty devastating cliffhanger: Benedict (Luke Thompson) surprises Sophie () by asking her to be his mistress instead of his wife, and it seems to cause quite the rift in their relationship (as it should, low key). Benedict is still trying to connect with Sophie, and sends her letters asking to meet (which she promptly burns).

Sophie's got a brand new job in 'Bridgerton' season 4, episode 5. Liam Daniel/Netflix Anyway, Sophie has other things to focus on at the moment: she's the newest maid in the Bridgerton household, and her step-mother and ex-employer Araminta (Katie Leung) has just moved next door after blacklisting her from working in London. Araminta has started poaching maids from around the Ton, and it's made life complicated for everyone. Looking around Benedict's office, Sophie finds his artwork (more specifically, artwork that's all about her). This is just another detail I love about their relationship. Even without trying, she inspires him to return to his art and get back in touch with his inspired side.

Francesca is dealing with tension at home... Liam Daniel/Netflix Gregory (Will Tilston) is getting some girl advice from his older brothers and friends, while Benedict sits there listening. The whole scene really translates that feeling of being the only single one in a whole group of married friends... Meanwhile, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) takes it upon herself to confront John (Victor Alli) and Michaela (Masali Baduza) during one of their all-night yap sessions. The noise is threatening to disrupt everyone's sleep and breakfast schedule, and it's just about sent Fran over the edge. There's definitely some tension between free spirit Michaela and straight-laced Francesca, who's trying to maintain the perfect home and provide John with children. And when Michaela catches a suitor's eye, Francesca takes it upon herself to help make a match for her, which both Michaela and John take great offense at — but after the girls have a whole fight in the library, they finally reconcile. It looks like they could be on the way to becoming friends.

While Eloise finds herself at odds with Hyacinth. Liam Daniel/Netflix Speaking of free spirits, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) has found herself at odds with Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) ahead of the youngest Bridgerton's ball. Eloise has done nothing but poke fun as her little sister's lessons, and Hyacinth has had it. The only problem? Overseeing the lessons is the only way for Eloise to stay off the marriage mart, so it looks like these two sisters need to work it out for Eloise to maintain her independence. Well, when Hyacinth's ball finally arrives, the Bridgerton house is full of young people dancing and mingling. We even see Benedict step in to dance with Hyacinth, which is such a sweet throwback to Hyacinth dancing with Anthony in season 2. She's all grown up!

Violet begins to suspect Sophie is keeping secrets. Liam Daniel/Netflix While her kids are dealing with some drama, Bridgerton season 4, episode 5 starts off on a better foot for Violet (Ruth Gemmell), who's enjoying her relationship with Marcus (Daniel Francis). But things aren't all rosy: after Sophie asks for a letter of recommendation so she can get a new job, Violet begins to wonder what kind of secrets the maid is hiding. Alice Mondrich is getting used to her new job as Queen Charlotte's Lady in Waiting — and the new (read: very tight) clothing that accompanies it. The queen is determined to get to the bottom of the gossip surrounding Benedict and his mystery lady, and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) isn't exactly helping. Pen is still publishing some classic Lady Whistledown gossip...but even without naming names, the Ton is able to figure out who she's actually writing about. And now that everyone knows she's Lady Whistledown, Pen has to deal with the consequences of her column. Now that she sees just how difficult it is to write without anonymity, she's ready to give it up — if Queen Charlotte will let her.

And 'Bridgerton' season 4, episode 5 ends with a steamy scene between Sophie and Benedict. Liam Daniel/Netflix In the final moments of Bridgerton season 4, episode 5, Sophie flees Hyacinth's ball, and Benedict follows her upstairs against his mother's wishes. He confesses his love for her — and the fact he could never even look twice at another woman — and they end up making love before the screen fades to black. Yerin Ha told Brit + Co about filming the love confession and intimacy scenes with Luke Thompson. "I just remember when Luke was doing that scene over and over again, cause we did like a day where we did just the [love] confession scene and then the day after that which was the intimacy scene that followed," Yerin says. "I just was so taken aback by Luke's performance, and he just, every single take, always giving it 110%, always something so new and so honest. It wasn't hard to react off of it because I just felt like he was being so truthful and I think he's fantastic in it. I really do think the audiences will love him in that and yeah, I just speak high praises of him."

What do you think about Bridgerton season 4? Let us know in the comments and check out our interview with Yerin Ha!