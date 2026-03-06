Can't Get Enough Of Bridgerton's Sophie Baek? Where To Watch Yerin Ha Next.

5 movies and TV shows you can see Yerin Ha in this weekend — and where to stream them.

totally enchanted me when she stepped into the first episode ofseason 4 as Sophie. She has a warm, genuine kindness that invites you in and a sharp clarity that makes you want to keep watching. The only problem?is over! Before we get to tune into, check out these other movies and TV shows Yerin Ha stars in.

Dune: Prophecy — Watch on HBO Max Attila Szvacsek/HBO This Dune prequel show dives into the beginning of the Bene Gesserit (which any Dune fan knows Paul's (Timothée Chalamet) mother is part of). The story takes place around 10,000 years before we meet Paul and Chani (Zendaya) and sees how the political and supernatural group came to be. Dune: Prophecy stars Yerin Ha, Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chloe Lea, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, Josh Heuston, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Mark Addy.

Sissy — Watch on Tubi Shudder Sissy is a social media influencer who gets the thrill of a lifetime when she joins a childhood friend on her bachelorette weekend. But the excitement quickly turns to horror as the weekend unfolds and Sissy finds herself stuck with her high school bully. Sissy stars Yerin Ha, Hannah Barlow, Emily De Margheriti, Daniel Monks, and Lucy Barrett.

The Survivors — Watch on Netflix Netflix After a deadly storm hits a town in Tasmania called Evelyn Bay, Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers) makes his way back home after 15 years. But it doesn't take long to figure out just how haunted Kieran and the rest of Evelyn Bay are by the storm — and the murder that follows. The Survivors stars Yerin Ha, Charlie Vickers, Robyn Malcolm, Thom Green, George Mason, Don Hany, Jessica De Gouw, Damien Garvey, Martin Sacks, and Catherine McClements.

Troppo — Watch on Prime Video Prime Video This Yerin Ha TV show revolves around an ex police officer who gets roped into a PI's brand new case. The mission? Find a man who's gone missing in Far North Queensland in Australia. Troppo stars Yerin Ha, Thomas Jane, Nicole Chamoun, David Lyons, Sun Park, Ling Cooper Tang, Kate Beahan, Cramer Cain, Peta Wilson, Angela Punch McGregor, Damien Garvey, Josh Helman, and Radha Mitchell.

Halo — Watch on Paramount+ Paramount+ Set in a alternate future, this show explores the battle between humans and the Covenant, an alien alliance (no big deal). Soldier Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) is pulled right from the video game alongside other characters who are determined to help humanity survive. Halo stars Yerin Ha, Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Natascha McElhone, Joseph Morgan, Christina Bennington, Fiona O'Shaughnessy, Cristina Rodlo, Viktor Åkerblom, Tylan Bailey, and Harry Lloyd.

