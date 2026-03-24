'Bridgerton' Season 5 Will Officially Follow Francesca & Michaela's Love Story

After years of speculation, we finally know who's leading Bridgerton season 5 on Netflix: Francesca! Season 4 saw the middle Bridgerton daughter lose her husband John, and develop an unexpected connection with his cousin Michaela.

"Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again," says the announcement, which features Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela (Masali Baduza) watching the sunrise before reaching for each other. "Bridgerton season 5 is now in production."

Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 5, coming to Netflix soon.

Will there be a season 5 for Bridgerton? Yes, Bridgerton season 5 is coming to Netflix soon, and the season 5 announcement also lets us know the show is in production.

What is Bridgerton season 5 about? Netflix Bridgerton season 5 will see Francesca two years after the loss of her husband. Despite saying at the end of season 4 that she'd never find love again, she decides it makes the most sense to reenter the marriage mart. "But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions," according to the official synopsis.

Who is Bridgerton season 5 about? Liam Daniel/Netflix Bridgerton season 5 is going to be about Francesca Bridgerton (the shy, musical middle daughter) and her relationship with Michaela Stirling. Many fans were hoping season 5 would focus on Eloise (Claudia Jessie), but it looks like we'll have to wait a little bit longer!

Who else is starring with Hannah Dodd in the Bridgerton season 5 cast? Based on past seasons, the Bridgerton cast includes: Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling

as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

as Michaela Stirling Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton

as Lord Anthony Bridgerton Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

as Lady Violet Bridgerton Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

as Hyacinth Bridgerton Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

as Eloise Bridgerton Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

as Colin Bridgerton Luke Thomp son as Benedict Bridgerton

as Benedict Bridgerton Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

as Gregory Bridgerton Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma Bridgerton

as Kate Sharma Bridgerton Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson

as Marcus Anderson Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

as Sophie Baek Chris Fulton as Sir Phillip Crane

as Sir Phillip Crane Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton

as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

as Lady Agatha Danbury Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

as the voice of Lady Whistledown Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

as Portia Featherington Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

as Queen Charlotte Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

as Alice Mondrich Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

as Will Mondrich Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Where can I watch Bridgerton season 5? Liam Daniel/Netflix Bridgerton season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix. We can expect the new episodes in 2028, considering there have been two year gaps between seasons 3 and 4.

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