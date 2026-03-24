Dearest Gentle Reader LISTEN UP!
'Bridgerton' Season 5 Will Officially Follow Francesca & Michaela's Love Story
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After years of speculation, we finally know who's leading Bridgerton season 5 on Netflix: Francesca! Season 4 saw the middle Bridgerton daughter lose her husband John, and develop an unexpected connection with his cousin Michaela.
"Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again," says the announcement, which features Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela (Masali Baduza) watching the sunrise before reaching for each other. "Bridgerton season 5 is now in production."
Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 5, coming to Netflix soon.
Will there be a season 5 for Bridgerton?
Yes, Bridgerton season 5 is coming to Netflix soon, and the season 5 announcement also lets us know the show is in production.
What is Bridgerton season 5 about?
Netflix
Bridgerton season 5 will see Francesca two years after the loss of her husband. Despite saying at the end of season 4 that she'd never find love again, she decides it makes the most sense to reenter the marriage mart.
"But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions," according to the official synopsis.
Who is Bridgerton season 5 about?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton season 5 is going to be about Francesca Bridgerton (the shy, musical middle daughter) and her relationship with Michaela Stirling.
Many fans were hoping season 5 would focus on Eloise (Claudia Jessie), but it looks like we'll have to wait a little bit longer!
Who else is starring with Hannah Dodd in the Bridgerton season 5 cast?
Based on past seasons, the Bridgerton cast includes:
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling
- Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
- Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton
- Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton
- Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma Bridgerton
- Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson
- Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
- Chris Fulton as Sir Phillip Crane
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury
- Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown
- Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
Where can I watch Bridgerton season 5?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix. We can expect the new episodes in 2028, considering there have been two year gaps between seasons 3 and 4.
Stay tuned for more Bridgerton news by following us on Facebook!