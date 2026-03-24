Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Dearest Gentle Reader LISTEN UP!

'Bridgerton' Season 5 Will Officially Follow Francesca & Michaela's Love Story

bridgerton season 5
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 24, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

After years of speculation, we finally know who's leading Bridgerton season 5 on Netflix: Francesca! Season 4 saw the middle Bridgerton daughter lose her husband John, and develop an unexpected connection with his cousin Michaela.

"Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again," says the announcement, which features Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela (Masali Baduza) watching the sunrise before reaching for each other. "Bridgerton season 5 is now in production."

Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 5, coming to Netflix soon.

Will there be a season 5 for Bridgerton?

Yes, Bridgerton season 5 is coming to Netflix soon, and the season 5 announcement also lets us know the show is in production.

What is Bridgerton season 5 about?

francesca bridgerton makeup

Netflix

Bridgerton season 5 will see Francesca two years after the loss of her husband. Despite saying at the end of season 4 that she'd never find love again, she decides it makes the most sense to reenter the marriage mart.

"But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions," according to the official synopsis.

Who is Bridgerton season 5 about?

francesca and michaela

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton season 5 is going to be about Francesca Bridgerton (the shy, musical middle daughter) and her relationship with Michaela Stirling.

Many fans were hoping season 5 would focus on Eloise (Claudia Jessie), but it looks like we'll have to wait a little bit longer!

Who else is starring with Hannah Dodd in the Bridgerton season 5 cast?

Based on past seasons, the Bridgerton cast includes:

  • Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling
  • Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
  • Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton
  • Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton
  • Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
  • Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
  • Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
  • Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
  • Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
  • Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma Bridgerton
  • Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson
  • Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
  • Chris Fulton as Sir Phillip Crane
  • Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton
  • Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury
  • Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown
  • Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
  • Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
  • Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
  • Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
  • Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Where can I watch Bridgerton season 5?

Bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix. We can expect the new episodes in 2028, considering there have been two year gaps between seasons 3 and 4.

Stay tuned for more Bridgerton news by following us on Facebook!

pop cultureentertainmentbridgertontv

The Latest

bridgerton season 5
TV

'Bridgerton' Season 5 Will Officially Follow Francesca & Michaela's Love Story

6 Best Non-Toxic Cleaning Products To Use For A Spring Reset
Non-Toxic Living

6 Non-Toxic Must-Haves For Your Spring Cleaning Checklist

spring dress and plates pretty pattern Roller Rabbit x Target
Shoes & Accessories

The Roller Rabbit x Target Collection Is Here Just In Time For Spring

family vacations 2026
Travel

Top 10 'Happiest' U.S. Family Getaways To Book For 2026

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit