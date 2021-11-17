Brit + Co Turns 10! Learn How It All Began
Take a trip down memory lane with Brit Morin as she looks back on a decade of what it took to build Brit + Co! That's right — this week marks our 10-year anniversary, and we're reflecting on the journey that sparked this creative and courageous space for women for so long now (10 years is an eternity in startup world!).
To celebrate this milestone, we're sharing a special replay of the Brit + Co founding story episode featuring Brit's co-founder, Anjelika Temple. Listen in to hear the full, juicy journey of how Brit left tech titans like Google and Apple on her mission to help inspire women everywhere to learn to rise to their full potential.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.