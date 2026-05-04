The 6 BritBox Gems We’re Obsessing Over This May

Watch these BritBox gems we're obsessing over this May.

While other streaming giants bury you in a mountain of 'maybe,' BritBox remains the ultimate curator for those who prefer their television with a side of substance. This May, the platform is delivering a meticulously packed suitcase of sharp wit, period-accurate pining, and the kind of prestige drama that makes 'staying in' feel like a high-end event.

Twenty Twenty Six (May 1) If you loved W1A, get ready. Hugh Bonneville is back as the gloriously well-meaning Ian Fletcher, this time tasked with overseeing the integrity of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Filmed in mockumentary style, Twenty Twenty Six is every bit as sharp, awkward, and painfully funny as its predecessor. Fletcher is the kind of man who means so well and gets it so wrong, and that's precisely why we can't look away.

Bridget Jones's Diary (May 1) A true classic lands on BritBox this month. Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant. Need we say more? There's genuinely no bad time to revisit Bridget Jones's Diary, but May somehow feels exactly right. Grab a glass of wine and settle in.

The Other Bennet Sister (May 6) The Other Bennet Sister has been one of the most heavily anticipated shows for Jane Austen fans. While Elizabeth Bennet has long been seen as the most compelling character in Pride and Prejudice due to her relationship with Mr. Darcy, many fans of the classic novel have found themselves drawn in recent years to "the other Bennet sister," Mary. Because she's not the most beautiful of the bunch, nor the most charismatic, Mary struggles to find her place in Regency-era England. It's a fascinating tale about the underdog, and it explores themes of self-worth as well as the pains of being overlooked.



Howards End (May 20) Kenneth Lonergan's gorgeous adaptation of E.M. Forster's beloved novel arrives exclusively for US BritBox subscribers on May 20th. Starring Matthew Macfadyen and Hayley Atwell, the four-part miniseries follows two sisters whose lives become intertwined with two very different families in Edwardian England. Class, inheritance, forbidden love, and all the complications in between. It's the kind of prestige drama BritBox was made for.

I Literally Just Told You www.britbox.com I Literally Just Told You, Season 3 (May 11) Need a palate cleanser between all the prestige dramas? Jimmy Carr is back hosting the game show where contestants answer questions being written live, in real time, as the episode films. Brilliantly chaotic and genuinely hilarious.

After the Flood After the Flood www.britbox.com After the Flood, Season 2 Finale (May 28) If you've been following Sophie Rundle as detective Jo Marshall in this gripping crime drama, the season two finale lands on May 28th. If you haven't started yet, now is the perfect time to binge both seasons before the ending drops. Block off your evening and prepare to feel things. With a lineup this good, canceling plans feels less like a sacrifice and more like a lifestyle choice. Which show are you streaming first?

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