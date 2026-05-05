New on Paramount+ May 2026: 'Dutton Ranch' Debut and 'Colbert' Series Finale

Here are the most exciting shows and movies available for streaming this month.

Paramount+ is blessing subscribers with a plethora of new content heading to the streaming platform this May. Taylor Sheridan continues his prolific streak with the premiere of Dutton Ranch on May 15. Tune into a few long-running dramas and reality returns, and the finales ofThe Late Show With Stephen Colbert and the cult-favorite workplace comedy DMV.

Dutton Ranch I'm under the impression that Taylor Sheridan never sleeps. His ability to produce so many high-quality TV shows in such a short time is truly a work of magic. Fans of the western drama Yellowstone are being spoiled with more Dutton content, with the upcoming series Dutton Ranch. The show will focus on fan-favorite characters Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, following along with the messy events of the original show. Who's ready for more scandal? Catch it when it premieres on Paramount+ on May 15th.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 19) Criminal Minds has long been crowned the crime drama with the most loyal fanbase. What makes the series so beloved is the iconic cast of characters at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Penelope Garcia remains utterly iconic, offering that much-needed blend of humor and warmth to counter the horrifying criminal cases throughout the episodes. The fact that the series is still going strong after 19 seasons just shows you how top-tier it truly is.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 11) My friends and I can't get enough of this show since it always serves as a mood-booster whenever we're feeling down. It's like pure medicine for our souls. Season 11 has just as much style, glamour, and sass, which is why I'm already planning to pour some wine and unwind with RuPaul and co.

Elf Don't let anyone convince you it's wrong to stream a Christmas movie in the middle of springtime. I'm always in the mood for some Buddy the Elf. The warmth, the chaos, the cotton balls. It's comfort watching at its finest, which is why I'm so excited for this one to hit Paramount+ this May.

DMV (Series Finale) Despite only lasting for one season, this workplace comedy acquired a dedicated cult following who were sad to see it go. Be sure to catch the final episode, only on Paramount+, and bid farewell to the lovable misfits of the East Hollywood DMV.

CBS The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Series Finale) We've been with Stephen Colbert through thick and thin, and now he's taking his final bow with the series finale of The Late Show. Bittersweet!

Couples Therapy (Season 5) Words cannot explain how addicted I am to this series. The fact that we're being blessed with a fifth season is music to my ears. I love diving into the psychology of why couples break down, while learning methods from renowned psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik on how to best compromise without sacrificing your needs. Obsessed!

Which movie or TV show are you most excited to stream on Paramount+ this month? Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!