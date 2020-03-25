Going Stir Crazy? Take Our Cake Decorating Class for Free!
Not sure about you all, but our pantry is quickly becoming one of our go-to besties while we're all stuck at home. As someone who's never been super into baking, l've definitely found myself considering all the different ways I can combine flour, butter, and eggs into delicious things. What better time than the present to learn how to make and decorate an epic tiered cake? And for a limited time, we're offering all of our online classes for FREE through 3/31! Head to brit.co/learn, add the classes you want to your cart, then enter the code SELFCARE before you checkout, and voila, free classes.
In this fresh new take on Cake Decorating, Sugar Monster Ashley Holt will show you how to put together a show-stopping two-tier cake, packed with color, texture, and custom decorations. Oh, and sprinkles in the middle. That's right. SPRINKLES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CAKE! See?! There are bright spots.
A little more info on your new fave teacher, Ashley Holt: Based in Brooklyn, Holt is a self-taught pastry chef and cake artist who left her previous career as a model (legit) to pursue her passion for artful dessert. Since shifting careers Holt has won TLC's Next Great Baker, Food Network's Chopped, The New York Cake Show, and placed second on Food Network's Dessert Games and FYI's Cake Fest. Suffice it to say, if you like baking shows, you've probably swooned over Holt's tasty creations at some point.
Once you enroll in the class, you'll also get access to a helpful workbook created exclusively by Ashley Holt for Brit + Co. You can enroll right here!