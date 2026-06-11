Already Finished 'Every Year After'? Here's Your Guide to All 5 Carley Fortune Books to Read Next

Carley Fortune has totally nailed the formula for a perfect summer read: vacation-worthy setting, compelling characters, and plenty of romance. Not to mention some gorgeous book covers. Well, if you've already binge watched all of Every Year After (on Prime Video now), then you might be looking for the next Carley Fortune book, from Meet Me at the Lake to This Summer Will Be Different, to dive into. Here's your full guide.

Keep reading for every Carley Fortune book to read after you finish watching Every Year After.

Every Summer After Amazon Percy Fraser hasn't returned to Barry's Bay since she ruined her life 10 years ago. But when a tragedy brings her back to the lake — and to brothers Sam and Charlie Florek — Percy has to face her own heartbreak. And the consequences of her actions. This is the first Carley Fortune book to get adapted!

One Golden Summer Amazon In this sequel to Every Summer After, photographer Alice comes to take care of her grandmother after Nan breaks a hip. And when she meets Charlie Florek, whom she took a picture of years ago, everything about Alice's world turns upside down. But as intoxicating as her relationship with Charlie is, it's also downright terrifying.

Meet Me at the Lake Amazon Fern and Will spent 24 hours together in their 20s, and Fern has never been able to stop thinking about him. They made a pact to meet a year later, only Will never showed up. Now in her early 30s, Fern is running her mom's lakeside resort, which is the last thing she wants to be doing. And if the fact she's working with her ex isn't hard enough, Will shows up to the resort and changes everything.

This Summer Will Be Different Amazon Lucy falls pretty quickly for Felix during a vacation on Prince Edward Island. But when Lucy realizes he's actually her best friend Bridget's little brother, she knows she should keep her distance. But that's easier said than done, especially with her annual vacation. But when Bri ends up disappearing a week before her own wedding, Lucy follows her to the island — and right back to Felix. My favorite thing about this book is that Carley Fortune confirmed it's influenced by Anne of Green Gables!

Our Perfect Storm This Carley Fortune book (which she confirmed was influenced by Laurie and Jo from Little Women), follows Frankie and George, who have always been best friends. They're inseparable, and very similar. But before Frankie's wedding, her fiancé dumps her, and George is left to pick up the pieces. What does that include, you might ask? George taking Frankie on her honeymoon.

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