I just finished reading Carley Fortune's Our Perfect Storm, and it made me even more excited for Every Year After (based on Fortune's Every Summer After). The new show is now available on Prime Video, and follows Percy (Sadie Soverall) as she returns to Barry's Bay a decade after making a massive mistake. We'll also see Matt Cornett as Sam Florek and Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek, and even though this show isn't copy-paste The Summer I Turned Pretty, it is perfect for fans of Jenny Han's hit show.

Where can I watch Every Year After? I've got all the info you need!

'Every Year After' is streaming on Prime Video now. All 8 episodes of Every Year After are streaming on Prime Video now (which is where you can also watch TSITP and Off-Campus). Here's a breakdown of the episodes: Season 1, Episode 1 "Every Summer After" premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026

premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Season 1, Episode 2 "Young Blood" premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026

premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Season 1, Episode 3 "Playing with Fire" premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026

premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Season 1, Episode 4 "Anatomy of a Romance" premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026

premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Season 1, Episode 5 "I Choose You" premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026

premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Season 1, Episode 6 "Plan B" premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026

premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Season 1, Episode 7 "The Boathouse" premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026

premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Season 1, Episode 8 "Goodbye..." premiered on Prime Video June 10, 2026

What is Every Year After about? The Every Year After trailer gives us even more info about the new show: Percy is back in Barry's Bay for the funeral of Sam and Charlie's mom (who was like a second mom to her) — and it looks like this is her one last chance at her first love with Sam...even though he's got a new girlfriend. High stakes and even higher tension...but what else is new?

The first look at 'Every Year After' is the perfect wink to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. #everysummerafter #tsitp #thesummeriturnedpretty #fyp ♬ Scott Street (Slowed Down) - Phoebe Bridgers @britandco @Prime Video just dropped a massive look at their upcoming tv shows…and the first footage from @Every Year After has me EMOTIONAL. #everyyearafter In the first look at Ever Year After, Percy leans out the window as she takes in the town, the breeze rustling her hair, and I can't help but remember the feeling I got when Belly leans out the window upon her return to Cousins in TSITP season 3. Even if this isn't technically an Easter egg to the beloved show, it's a super sweet connection that will make all romance show fans smile.

And the cast is totally stacked. Prime Video Every Summer After is coming to Prime Video on June 10, 2026. The cast includes Sadie Soverall as Percy, Matt Cornett as Sam, Michael Bradway as Charlie, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah, and Joseph Chiu as Jordie.

Can't get enough of all things Carley Fortune, beachy summer romance, and Every Year After? Carley Fortune's This Summer Will Be Different is Officially Coming to Netflix!

This post has been updated.