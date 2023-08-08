Harry And Meghan Are Producing Carley Fortune's "Meet Me At The Lake"
I love when we get movies and TV based on books, and there are plenty coming to theaters and streamers soon! The Color Purple, Dune 2, Book Lovers, It Ends With Us, Lessons In Chemistry — the last couple of years has been full of exciting adaptation announcements and thanks to royals-turned-producers Harry and Meghan, we have another one in the works: Carley Fortune's Meet Me at the Lake! Here's everything we know.
Is there a Meet Me at the Lake movie?
Yes, Netflix is adapting Meet Me at the Lake! Harry and Meghan are said to share some personal details with the fictional couple in the book, which is set in Toronto (where Meghan lived when she filmed Suits and started dating Harry). The novel also deals with losing a parent in a car crash, post-natal depression, and mental health.
An insider told The Sun that “the themes of the book gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix.”
What is Meet Me at the Lake about?
Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune
Image via Amazon
In her early 20s, Fern spent a dreamy 24 hours in the city with Will. Even though they shared secrets, dreams, and a pact to reunite a year later, Will never showed up. Now, at 32 years old, Fern is back home doing the one thing she said she never would: run her mother's lakeside resort.
She doesn't think things can get crazier until Will shows up. Fern isn't sure whether she can trust Will, but she knows he's hiding something. Can she help? Does she even want to?
When is the Meet Me at the Lake movie coming out?
We don't know when the movie will begin production, especially since both the writers and SAG-AFTRA actors are on strike. If Harry and Meghan have only just gotten the rights, then Meet Me at the Lake is at the earliest stages of pre-production. We still need a cast, a director, and a script before the film can move into production, meaning it could be at least a couple of years before we see the finished product.
What are the trigger warnings in Meet Me at the Lake?
Meet Me at the Lake deals with themes like mental health and the death of a parent, as well as coming to terms with the grief that follows.
Do you have to read Every Summer After before Meet Me at the Lake?
No, you can read Meet Me at the Lake on its own! This summer read serves as a standalone, so you don't have to read it as a sequel to Carley Fortune's Every Summer After (unless you want to ;)).
