Madelaine Petsch & Gavin Casalegno Heat Up the Screen: Everything to Know About their 'Chasing Red' Movie

Madelaine Petsch and Gavin Casalegno are starring in a brand new Wattpad adaptation called Chasing Red, and I'm losing my mind. Let’s talk for a sec about the latest trend of Wattpad stories becoming major motion pictures (like Sidelined 2!). While a handful of cinephiles are under the impression that Wattpad books equal the death of fiction as we know it (and therefore their subsequent film adaptations are the death of cinema), I’m actually stoked about this newfound trend.

I think it’s so cool that aspiring authors can find success with their stories without having to pull off a prestige publishing deal with a top-selling firm. Getting published is a nearly impossible feat, and even then, it doesn’t guarantee success. So the fact that writers now have the ability to simply publish original ideas for the whole world to see via Wattpad is something to celebrate. Sure, Wattpad doesn't necessarily have Shakespeare-level writing, but its stories are so engaging and addictive, people can't get enough.

Chasing Red was so beloved on Wattpad that its author, Isabelle Ronin, published it as a book. Now that the book is being turned into a feature film starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch. And starring alongside her is one of the summer's favorite brothers: The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno, who played Jeremiah Fisher. Even if Belly Conklin preferred Conrad Fisher, this is one casting I'm so here for.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chasing Red before it premieres in 2026.

What is Chasing Red About? Amazon The story centers around an ambitious college student, Veronica, who refuses to get romantically involved with bad boy Caleb, despite his numerous attempts to win her over. (She knows he’s a typical player, and she doesn’t want to play the game.) However, unfortunate circumstances bring them together, and as they get to know each other, it gets increasingly difficult for Veronica to ignore their chemistry.

When does the movie premiere? The movie began filming in Saudi Arabia in December 2025, so we could see it by the end of 2026. Unfortunately, there’s no official premiere date (or trailer) for the highly-anticipated film yet. But as soon as we get a release date, you'll be the first to know!

Who's in the cast of the new Wattpad adaptation? Erika Doss/Prime Video Madelaine Petsch and Gavin Casalegno are set to star in the new movie, but so far we haven't had any casting announcements beyond the lead duo.

What Are Fans Saying About Chasing Red? Fans have mixed feelings about the book, with some holding it in high regard while others see it as another low-quality Wattpad story. Many took to social media subreddits to share their thoughts on the story. “I read this, and I think it’s actually pretty well written, not cringey,” said one fan on Reddit. “Just a typical romance book, though.” Another on Fauxmoi expressed their irritation with these Wattpad book-to-screen adaptations, writing, “not a wattpad adaptation 😭😭😭 between Colleen Hoover, Freida McFadden and wattpad fanfics we are getting some genuine SLOP these days.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think audiences are just being hard on Chasing Red since it’s tied to Wattpad? Are you gonna give Madelaine Petsch and Gavin Casalegno's new movie a chance? Let us know in the comments section below.