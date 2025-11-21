You might ship Jeremiah and Belly on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but actor Gavin Casalegno is officially off the market. In November 2024, the actor hard launched his relationship on Instagram by announcing he had gotten married and the chats went crazy. The Vampire Diaries actor has been keeping things very low-key for over a year, so if this news surprised you, you're not alone!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Gavin Casalegno's wife.

Is Gavin Casalegno married? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Casalegno (@gavincasalegno) "FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU🕊️" Gavin and his new wife Cheyanne said in a joint Instagram post November 12. Gavin wore a black tux while Cheyanne wore a gorgeous strapless gown with a gauzy train and separate, lacy sleeves. As for the veil? The bride wore white fabric over her neck over her shoulders. Gorgeous! Naturally, the comments went crazy. "okay hard launch !!!!!" one reads, while another user says, "DID I MISS A COUPLE HUNDRED CHAPTERS????" Gavin and Cheyanne have been together since (at least) spring 2023, when Cheyanne posted him on her Instagram stories. Since then Gavin (or at least, his hair) has popped up on her Insta grid — by the ocean, in Paris, and in the car. Even though Gavin never name dropped his SO at the time, he did talk about dating.

And in a new video Gavin posted to YouTube, we get a look into their big day. The gorgeous views, Cheyanne's beautiful dress, and just how much Gavin cried. (Relatable!) "I definitely have just learned to be more private, which is super interesting because I’m always out in public," he told Shondaland in 2023. "I had to really learn to navigate my own privacy and well-being. So, the quick fix for me is just deleting Instagram and all these apps to kind of check out, to be with my family and be with myself, to spend some time with the Lord — that’s really where I thrive.” He also told Cosmopolitan that he's had to learn “what it means to just mature a little bit in the dating space." "You’re dating to marry; you’re not dating to just date,” he said. “I think that gets lost a lot of times in younger generations. So I really try to be intentional with everything that I do as far as spending my time and gift giving and flirting and all these things. I really try to be intentional about it.”

Who is Gavin Casalegno's wife? View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAUGHTER OF THE MOST HIGH GOD (@cheyannecasalegno) Cheyanne King (er, Casalegno) is a registered nurse who graduated in 2023 from Baylor University, according to her LinkedIn.

How many exes does Gavin Casalegno have? Gavin Casalegno dated model, dancer, and actress Larsen Thompson (who also has 1.2M followers on TikTok) for six years before the couple split in 2022.

Want the latest news on your favorite celeb relationships? Madison Bailey Got Emotional About Rudy Pankow's Outer Banks Exit Amid Cast Drama Rumors.

This post has been updated.