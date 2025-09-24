After The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer dropped, and fans picked up on Sean Kaufman's Steven getting into a car accident, they began to worry about the beloved character's fate. And after Jenny Han told Brit + Co that she sobbed at Sean and Rain Spencer's (Taylor) wrap, fans were really worried Steven won't make it out of season 3 alive. But, in true teen rom-com fashion, all our favorite young adults made it to a happy and content ending. And there's even more to look forward to because a sequel movie is coming our way!

Here's what Jenny Han told Brit + Co about wrapping The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 — and what Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer want to see for Steven and Taylor in the movie.

Jenny Han "cried a lot" at Sean Kaufman's 'TSITP' wrap. Well it's a gift that we're even seeing Steven in the movie after fans were convinced his car accident would actually lead to his death. And it didn't help that Jenny Han cried during Sean's wrap. "I cried a lot," Jenny Han says in Brit + Co's exclusive cast interview. "I was really sad. And then I also cried a lot at Rain's wrap...I was literally like, tears were streaming down my cheeks at Rain's wrap for some reason. I don't know why. I just got really emotional." The Summer I Turned Pretty is such an important show for viewers that I totally wept, but Lola Tung admitted it wasn't exactly as emotional as you might expect. "Chris and Gavin and I were talking about this, and we were like — it's actually really funny because it's never as, not emotional — I always cry — but everybody had a different wrap date," Lola adds. "Some people wrapped before other people, it's not like we all [finished filming at the same time]. Except for [the] first season, which we got very lucky. We were all at the deb ball and sort of got to have this very glamorous wrap together." "But usually it's spaced out and one person's getting on a plane to go somewhere and you're moving all your stuff out of your apartment," she continues. "It's emotional but you almost, like, don't even have time to process it until it's done and you're like, 'Oh wow okay, that actually just happened.' But I tend to cry on the last day."

What happens with Steven in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Naturally, after all those fan theories that Steven wasn't going to survive his car accident (and the comments from the cast that we're in for some heartbreak), The Summer I Turned Pretty fans went crazy over Jenny's comments. After all, almost all of Steven and Taylor's story isn't in the books, so not even the most dedicated We'll Always Have Summer fan knows how season 3 is going to end. "Sean and Rain's wrap is not together but she cried at both," one user commented on our TikTok video. "If this means Steven dies I will cry too." "This is NOT a good sign," another comment reads, while a third says, "This makes me SCARED."

But all in all, one comment sums up my feelings in general: "STEVEN CAN NOT DIE." (Don't worry y'all...he survived.)

Gavin Casalegno and Chris Briney admit wrapping isn't as "romantic" as you might expect. Gavin Casalegno and Chris Briney also admitted wrapping the show wasn't as romantic as viewers might expect from a beachy, summer series known for its intense romance. "It's like senioritis almost," Gavin Casalegno tells Brit + Co. "Not slacking off but everyone's a little more loosey goosey, having more fun, obviously there's deadlines to hit. But also the schedules are changing so often, we didn't know what scenes we were doing the last week [of filming]." "It was getting rescheduled and there was a bunch of things that were pushed because we couldn't shoot them months prior," Chris Briney adds. "It's never really chronological, but it was like hyper not chronological." "There's a lot too," Gavin says. "We're moving out of the apartment or the house that we have. We're shipping stuff home, figuring out where to put the rental car, and like all these things. It's not as glamorous and romanticized as people [expect]." "I feel like you're sort of waiting for something to happen, and it never really does," Chris says. "And then you're just done...You're sort of always waiting for a thing that doesn't exist."

Here are 6 Summer Romance Shows To Fill The Summer I Turned Pretty Void.

This interview has been condensed for clarity and length. This post has been updated.