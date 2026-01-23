'The Strangers: Chapter 3' Hits Theaters in Two Weeks—And Madelaine Petsch Is Out for Blood

I’m gonna need to book a whole therapy session after watching the frightening The Strangers–Chapter 3 trailer, and I’m not someone who gets easily spooked. The new movie, starring Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), is coming February 6, and I'm already on the edge of my seat...even if I have major nerves.

I have zero problem watching the IT franchise at 4 am, and I barely even blinked while streaming The Substance, which everyone swore was nightmarishly scary. What can I say? I guess I’m just not all that squeamish. But when it comes to The Strangers, I suddenly morph from fearless movie-goer into Courage the Cowardly Dog. This movie franchise, which kicked off in 2008, is genuinely frightening, so I always have to watch from between the cracks of my fingers.

If you’re someone who likes to be majorly freaked out when it comes to horror movies (Ari Aster fans, stand up), you’re not gonna want to miss out on The Strangers–Chapter 3. Here’s everything we know so far.

What is Strangers–Chapter 3 About? In the first film, a couple finds themselves on a getaway gone wrong when dangerous masked strangers break into their vacation house. This leads to a series of horrific events that send the couple into a spiral of fear, disparity, and psychological turmoil. Not exactly what I'd call vacation goals! Since then, filmmakers have released The Strangers: Prey at Night, 10 years after the first film, followed by a new generation trilogy starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch as Maya. In the third and final film, Maya is back, grappling with the horrors and turmoil caused by the strangers who had nearly taken her life. How will she make it out alive when up against the most dangerous enemies imaginable?

Where can I watch the new The Strangers—Chapter 3 movie? Lionsgate The final installment of The Strangers trilogy premieres in theaters February 6th, 2026.

Who's starring alongside Madelaine Petsch in the new movie? Lionsgate The horror movie features several original cast members, as well as new faces added to the mix for the third installment. The cast includes: Madelaine Petsch

Richard Brake

Rachel Shenton

Gabriel Basso

Emma Horvath

What are fans saying about the new horror movie? Lionsgate Fans are looking forward to the final installment of the horror movie franchise, with many applauding the movies for actually being scary. Many took to the YouTube comments section to express their anticipation for the upcoming film. “Finally, Chapter 3 is here. The much-awaited sequel!” said one commenter. “I am so excited for this movie! I absolutely love the first 2 chapters, and it looks like we're really diving into the story with this one. Can't wait to see how this trilogy ends. I'll be there day one!!” said another.

Okay, I might be a little bit nervous to watch The Strangers—Chapter 3, but I absolutely have to see how this franchise ends.