'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Says Chris Briney Takes It "Too Far" On Set (Exclusive)

The Summer I Turned Pretty might be a drama, with all its messy relationships and family tragedy, but there are plenty of laughs to be had behind the scenes. In Brit + Co's exclusive interviews with the cast, we asked who was the biggest goofball on set — and honestly the most common answer isn't that much of a surprise.

Here's what The Summer I Turned Pretty cast had to say about the funniest person on set.





Are The Summer I Turned Pretty cast friends in real life? The Summer I Turned Pretty cast is definitely friends in real life — and they have a great time on set! "I think different people are different kinds of goofballs," Lola Tung says. However, Jenny Han immediately answers, "I'll go Sean," to which Lola responds, "I was gonna say Sean too!" "You're kind of a goofball," Rain Spencer says, pointing at Sean. "Chris makes me laugh, Tom cracks me up. Jackie cracks me up as well." And Sean agrees. "Tom cracks us up so much, Chris is like the most chaotic mother ever, like, oh my gosh," he says, before Rain adds, "Chris will take it too far. In a good way, like in a funny way."

"I mean, everyone has a bit of goofball in them," Tom Everett Scott says. "Everyone's pretty goofy. We're usually always laughing. I'm sure production hated that." "The biggest goofball? I mean, I can safely say it's not either one of us, right?" he asks Jackie Chung, who gives him a side eye. "Tom's pretty goofy," she admits. "I would say the one who's like maybe more unexpectedly goofy would be Chris. I think you don't expect him to be as goofy as he is."

But Chris Briney himself admits he's even funnier when he's paired up with Sean. "Me and Sean together?" Chris says. "If we're including pairs?" "You and Sean together is diabolical," Gavin Casalegno agrees. "Elsie [Fisher] is a f—king goofball," Chris adds. "But I'd probably say Sean overall." "Consistently?" Gavin says. "Sean." I love to hear that The Summer I Turned Pretty cast has such a good time filming the show. And it makes sense why their bond onscreen is so strong — it's even stronger IRL!

Tune into The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video July 16, and check out our TSITP Episode Watch Guide for more.