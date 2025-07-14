I'll be honest. It isn't just the drama, stakes, and nostalgia that keeps me coming back to my favorite teen dramas — it's also the crushes. In almost every aforementioned teen drama there's a pair of best friends or brothers between whom fans usually pick a side (if you think you've seen passion for a sports team, wait until you get Gilmore Girls fans talking about whether Jess, Dean, or Logan is Rory Gilmore's best boyfriend).



In classic teen soap fashion, The Summer I Turned Pretty also features two brothers, and there's a pretty good chance that if you like one, I can tell you who else you love from other dramas. No matter whether you're team Conrad or Jeremiah (which is kind of a trick question because I am team Cam 🫶), all of these crushes are mad cute.

Here's what being Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah says about the other iconic TV boyfriends you love!

Team Jeremiah The CW/YouTube Gossip Girl: Nate Archibald

Nate Archibald is truly the golden boy. Not only is he charming, successful, and has a winning smile, but the blogger's nickname for him is literally Golden Boy. However, as genuine as Nate can be, he also keeps his feelings for Serena a secret during the beginning of the series, just like Jeremiah keeps his feelings for Belly a secret until the end of season one.

The WB/The CW/YouTube Gilmore Girls: Logan Huntzburger Logan and Jeremiah are both the second child in wealthy families, and serve as the life of the party wherever they go. While they can come off as players if you don't know them very well, they're really craving connection and love. They're also just absolutely adorable.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix Outer Banks: John B. Routledge John B. might spend his time running from danger and hunting for treasure, but through it all, he maintains his sincere and bubbly personality. He is more than dedicated to the people he loves, and when he finds something he wants, he goes after it no matter what. Sound familiar?

The CW/YouTube The Vampire Diaries: Stefan Salvator Just like Jeremiah appears to be the opposite of Conrad, Stefan is also different than his older brother Damon. He's affectionate and wears his heart on his sleeve.

MTV/YouTube Teen Wolf: Stiles Stilinski In this house, we're forever and always Team Stiles. This man is the main reason I recommend Teen Wolf to anyone and everyone. Just like Jeremiah, Stiles is hilarious and silly and extroverted, and he cares so much for the people around him.

Warner Bros. Television/YouTube One Tree Hill: Lucas Scott If you look close enough, you'll see that Jeremiah and Lucas are both romantics and idealists at heart. They're also both confident, passionate, and have a fervor for life that are very attractive.

Team Conrad The CW/YouTube Gossip Girl: Chuck Bass

Both Chuck and Conrad keep themselves more guarded than Nate or Jeremiah, especially when working through something difficult. Oh, and both of the women they're in love with have "B" names making their initials B+C ;).

The WB/The CW/YouTube Gilmore Girls: Jess Mariano Just like Conrad, Jess comes off like a tough guy but is a total softie when it comes to the girl he loves. While neither boy is perfect, they're grounded, intelligent, and thrive on encouragement from the people around them.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix Outer Banks: JJ Maybank JJ might come off as a bit of a loose cannon at first glance, the more you get to know him, the more you learn just how emotional and passionate he really is.

The CW/YouTube The Vampire Diaries: Damon Salvatore Damon might be more serious than his brother (which can make him look like he's closed-off), but he also has a wicked sense of humor when he wants to show it off.

MTV/YouTube Teen Wolf: Scott McCall Just like Conrad, Scott is on the quieter side when compared to Stiles. But he makes a great leader, and constantly looks out for the people around him — even when they've gotten themselves into trouble.

Warner Bros. Television./YouTube One Tree Hill: Nathan Scott Nathan might be a popular and beloved-by-all younger brother like Jeremiah, but the defining detail of his character arc is how much he grows to love Haley — and how that love makes him a better person — just like loving Belly pushes Conrad to be better.

Are you team Conrad Or Jeremiah? Let us know in the comments!

This post has been updated.