No matter which Fisher brother you're rooting for, these crushes are very cute.
What Being Team Conrad Or Jeremiah Says About Your Dream TV Boyfriend
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'll be honest. It isn't just the drama, stakes, and nostalgia that keeps me coming back to my favorite teen dramas — it's also the crushes. In almost every aforementioned teen drama there's a pair of best friends or brothers between whom fans usually pick a side (if you think you've seen passion for a sports team, wait until you get Gilmore Girls fans talking about whether Jess, Dean, or Logan is Rory Gilmore's best boyfriend).
In classic teen soap fashion, The Summer I Turned Pretty also features two brothers, and there's a pretty good chance that if you like one, I can tell you who else you love from other dramas. No matter whether you're team Conrad or Jeremiah (which is kind of a trick question because I am team Cam 🫶), all of these crushes are mad cute.
Here's what being Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah says about the other iconic TV boyfriends you love!
Team Jeremiah
The CW/YouTube
Gossip Girl: Nate Archibald
Nate Archibald is truly the golden boy. Not only is he charming, successful, and has a winning smile, but the blogger's nickname for him is literally Golden Boy. However, as genuine as Nate can be, he also keeps his feelings for Serena a secret during the beginning of the series, just like Jeremiah keeps his feelings for Belly a secret until the end of season one.
The WB/The CW/YouTube
Gilmore Girls: Logan Huntzburger
Logan and Jeremiah are both the second child in wealthy families, and serve as the life of the party wherever they go. While they can come off as players if you don't know them very well, they're really craving connection and love. They're also just absolutely adorable.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Outer Banks: John B. Routledge
John B. might spend his time running from danger and hunting for treasure, but through it all, he maintains his sincere and bubbly personality. He is more than dedicated to the people he loves, and when he finds something he wants, he goes after it no matter what. Sound familiar?
The CW/YouTube
The Vampire Diaries: Stefan Salvator
Just like Jeremiah appears to be the opposite of Conrad, Stefan is also different than his older brother Damon. He's affectionate and wears his heart on his sleeve.
MTV/YouTube
Teen Wolf: Stiles Stilinski
In this house, we're forever and always Team Stiles. This man is the main reason I recommend Teen Wolf to anyone and everyone. Just like Jeremiah, Stiles is hilarious and silly and extroverted, and he cares so much for the people around him.
Warner Bros. Television/YouTube
One Tree Hill: Lucas Scott
If you look close enough, you'll see that Jeremiah and Lucas are both romantics and idealists at heart. They're also both confident, passionate, and have a fervor for life that are very attractive.
Team Conrad
The CW/YouTube
Gossip Girl: Chuck Bass
Both Chuck and Conrad keep themselves more guarded than Nate or Jeremiah, especially when working through something difficult. Oh, and both of the women they're in love with have "B" names making their initials B+C ;).
The WB/The CW/YouTube
Gilmore Girls: Jess Mariano
Just like Conrad, Jess comes off like a tough guy but is a total softie when it comes to the girl he loves. While neither boy is perfect, they're grounded, intelligent, and thrive on encouragement from the people around them.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Outer Banks: JJ Maybank
JJ might come off as a bit of a loose cannon at first glance, the more you get to know him, the more you learn just how emotional and passionate he really is.
The CW/YouTube
The Vampire Diaries: Damon Salvatore
Damon might be more serious than his brother (which can make him look like he's closed-off), but he also has a wicked sense of humor when he wants to show it off.
MTV/YouTube
Teen Wolf: Scott McCall
Just like Conrad, Scott is on the quieter side when compared to Stiles. But he makes a great leader, and constantly looks out for the people around him — even when they've gotten themselves into trouble.
Warner Bros. Television./YouTube
One Tree Hill: Nathan Scott
Nathan might be a popular and beloved-by-all younger brother like Jeremiah, but the defining detail of his character arc is how much he grows to love Haley — and how that love makes him a better person — just like loving Belly pushes Conrad to be better.
Are you team Conrad Or Jeremiah? Let us know in the comments!
This post has been updated.