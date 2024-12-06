30 Bougie But Affordable Gifts To Spoil Everyone On Your List
December always has a way of sneaking up on us with a frenzy of cute holiday decorating, festive gatherings, and dreaming up the best gifts for our besties. If this month has you feeling more frazzled than festive, don’t worry—we’ve got you (and them) covered.
Charles Chocolates
Charles Chocolates Winter Fleur de Sel Collection
We partnered with Charles Chocolates, the award-winning artisanal chocolate brand, to create a gift guide filled with unique and just-a-little-bit bougie finds, because everyone deserves to treat themselves once in a while, holiday season or not! From a plushy robe and scented candles to a box of the most creative handmade chocolates, including a chocolate box you can actually eat, these picks are perfect for everyone on your list — and maybe even a little treat for yourself.
The Coffee Lover
Brit + Co
Charles Chocolates Winter Collection Edible Chocolate Box
These coffee-lover gifts, including a colorful French Press and adorbs mug, are sure to perk up your day — and theirs! Pair your morning cup with a delicious piece of handmade chocolate for the ultimate sensory experience. You can literally eat the box in this Winter Collection from Charles Chocolates filled with Fleur de Sel Caramels, Peanut Butterflies and Milk Chocolate Caramels. SO good!
Featured:
The Cozy Homebody
Brit + Co
Charles Chocolates Holiday Collection
For the pal who loves to stay in and get cozy, here’s a cute kettle for steeping her favorite tea, some cozy wears, and Charles Chocolates Holiday Collection with flavors like Pecan Fleur de Sel Caramel, Cinnamon Spice Truffle, Orange Zest Truffle, and Maple Truffle. Charles Chocolates are all natural so it’s real chocolate vs. a sugary (read: cheap) substitute. The flavors are so unique and fun to taste-test. It’s the perfect gift for when you’re feeling indoorsy!
Featured:
- Charles Chocolates Holiday Collection
- Willow Kitchen Digital Gooseneck Kettle
- Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
- Free People Ruffle Sock Pack
- Slip Contour Sleep Mask
- Olive Candle
Your Holiday Crush
Brit + Co
Charles Chocolates Peppermint Bark
Sneak a fancy chocolate bar, like Charles Chocolates Peppermint Bark Bar, made with homemade peppermint candy, in your S.O.’s stocking, plus some essentials for the camper, music lover, and beanie wearer!
Featured:
- Charles Chocolates Peppermint Bark
- Wren Off-Road Camp Mug
- Marine Layer Corbet Quilted Full Zip Hoodie
- Carhartt Beanie Hat
- Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag
- Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker
The Sweet Tooth
Brit + Co
Charles Chocolates Bittersweet Chocolate Santa
Sweet tooth be gone with Charles Chocolates Bittersweet Chocolate Santa Clause. This thing is not small, weighing in at 3 lbs. of deliciously rich chocolate. Adults will actually enjoy this vintage-style Santa as much as kids! Pair with a bottle of wine dressed in an adorable bow, a cake stand candle (so cute!), darling dessert plates, and/or a baking lover’s cookbook! Toss some mint chocolate almonds in stockings too!
Featured:
- Charles Chocolates Bittersweet Chocolate Santa
- PB Stewart Plaid Wine Collar
- Charles Chocolates Mint Chocolate Almonds
- Peachymart Cute French Style Dessert Plates
- Mini Cake Stand Woody Winter Woods & Vanilla Glass Candle
- Crumbs: Cookies and Sweets from Around the World
Your Jewish Bestie
Brit + Co
Charles Chocolates Hanukkah Collection Edible Chocolate Box
There’s a lot of talk about Christmas this time of year, but not all of our friends celebrate. And this year, Hanukkah starts on Christmas day so we can celebrate together! Gift your bestie who celebrates the Festival of Lights with this Hanukkah Collection Edible Chocolate Box filled with flavors like Fleur de Sel Caramel, Passion Fruit Heart, Espresso Caramel, and Meyer Lemon Yankee. They might also enjoy a new cookbook celebrating their heritage, cozy slippers, jewelry, and an artful wine decanter for the holidays. Candle-lighting matches are a perfect stocking stuffer or White Elephant gift too!
Featured:
