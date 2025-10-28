Captain America is a dad!
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Have Welcomed Their First Child
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chris Evans about broke the internet with the announcement he'd gotten married to Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista — and again when he revealed how he proposed. Well, congratulations are in order for the couple because they just welcomed their first baby! Keep reading for the full scoop on this little family.
Here's everything we know about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's new baby.
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have welcomed a baby girl!
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child, TMZ first reported. It looks like their daughter was born on Friday, October 24, 2025 in Massachusetts, which is where Chris is from. And honestly, I can't help but hope she wears a super cute Captain America costume for her first Halloween in honor of her dad. It would be too adorable!
TMZ also reports that the baby's name is Alma Grace Baptista Evans. I'm a huge fan of looking into name meanings and totally claiming them, so I had to dive into this specific baby name.
Alma is a Latin name that means nourishing, and I think that's such a beautiful thing to speak over your baby.
Chris Evans has talked about being a dad before.
It's actually not a huge surprise that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have already started a family. In November 2024, when Access Hollywood asked him if he thinks he'll be a "superhero" dad in the future, he responded with "Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely. The title of dad is an exciting one."
And over this past summer, Alba's father Luiz, commented on a Father's Day post from a fan, saying, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!"
I already know this is one celebrity who is going to make an amazing dad. Congratulations to the new family of 3!
Love hearing about your favorite celebrities? Subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter for all the pop culture, TV, and celebrity news you can't miss.