Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Got Married This Weekend And We're Crying Happy Tears
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chris Evans is one celebrity heartthrob that just about the entire internet loves. He's kind, he's romantic, and he has one of the greatest laughs ever. If you haven't read up on how much of a romantic the actor and director is, let me tell you, it's swoon-worthy. He told ET Online he considers himself “a very romantic guy" and that he's "romantic with [his] love of music or art or nature," and told ELLE that "if you're ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it's worth protecting that." Again I say: swoon!
Chris is a pretty private person, but over the years, he's admitted just how much he wanted to settle down. Well, this weekend, he finally tied the knot with fiancée Alba Baptista! 🎉 Here's everything you need to know about the wedding and the star-studded guest list.
Where did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista get married?
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista had a small ceremony on September 9 at their home near Boston, Massachusetts. According to Page Six (who first broke the nuptial news), guests had to sign NDAs and give up their phones throughout the course of the wedding to keep everything private.
Who is Alba Baptista?
Warrior Nun. Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in episode 201 of Warrior Nun. Image via Manolo Pavón/Netflix
Alba Baptista is an award-winning actress who we've seen in titles like Warrior Nun and Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris. She won the Berlin Film Festival's European Shooting Star Award and the award for Best Actress at the Festival Iberico de Cine, and on top her awards, she was also named one of IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020!
Who was at Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's wedding?
Avengers reunion: Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth are in Boston for Chris Evans’ wedding.
byu/HonoraryBeyhive inmarvelmemes
Guests included family and close friends of the couple. When I saw that list included Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, who all costarred with Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I genuinely had to fight the tears.
It also appears that Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenburg, as well as John Krasinki and Emily Blunt, attended the wedding as well!
How did Chris Evans meet Alba Baptista?
Fans have speculated that the actors met in the summer of 2021, when they were both in Europe filming (he was filming Netflix action flick The Gray Man opposite Ana de Armas and she was filming Warrior Nun). After interacting with each other on social media, People reported in November 2022 the couple had been dating "for over a year and it's serious...They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."
Throughout 2022, Chris posted jump-scare videos on Instagram (where he would scare his family members, and then they'd scare him), and at the beginning of 2023, he made his relationship with Alba Instagram official by posting a compilation of videos where the couple scared each other!
Congrats to Chris Evans and Alba Baptista! We hope we get to see them together in a movie soon ;).
Lead images via Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for European Shooting Stars
