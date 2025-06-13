Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, & Pedro Pascal's Amazing Chemistry On 'Materialists' Was Almost A Problem

If you're a romance movie fan, then you're probably pretty clued in on how amazing Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal's chemistry is in Materialists, which is finally in theaters! Well, director Celine Song revealed during our Materialists interview that their chemistry was a "beautiful problem."

Here's what Celine Song had to say about working with Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, and Dakota Johnson in Materialists.





Celine Song says Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, & Dakota Johnson are "so in love." "The truth is, they are such good friends," she exclusively tells Brit + Co. "Chris and Dakota and Pedro, they became friends and then Dakota and Pedro were already friends. So because it's the three of them, it was really hard to get them to not just be so in love with each other, and to have complicated dynamics. Because it was so easy for them to, in between takes, just completely just be in love with each other in such a beautiful, friendly way. I feel like I'm just like, 'No, no!'" And she admits she loved the "beautiful problem" of having actors that love each other when their characters are fighting. "Sometimes it's about the chemistry [but] it's about the tension too," she continues. "It was magical when they got together because they were so into each other...I just wanted to sit there and hang out with them. But then, you know, we had to make a movie." Like true professionals, Chris, Dakota, and Pedro were able to snap right back into the story. "When we were rolling, of course they were back to being their characters, which was amazing," she says. "But in between [takes], I don't know, they were giggling and whispering things to each other. I don't even know what they were saying!"

'Materialists' was inspired by Celine Song's stint as a matchmaker. And that cast dynamic truly shines onscreen in the film. Materialists follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a matchmaker torn between her ex and a handsome new man. The love triangle has kind of taken over the conversation surrounding the film, but you might not know that the story was inspired by Celine Song's time as a matchmaker IRL. "I think that in that time, every day I was like, 'Oh, I gotta write something about this. I gotta write something about this,'" she says. "And the truth is that the reason why I quit is because it was too fun, you know? It was too fun, so I wasn't writing and it was supposed to be a day job. I was supposed to go home and write, but I wasn't writing because ultimately, people are my drug. So I think that I love learning and knowing about people so much that I didn't really feel like I had a need to write. So I was like, 'Well, this is not the point of a day job. A day job shouldn't be more fun than my night job.' So I had to quit."

And 'Materialists' is a movie for both romantics and realists. A24 Materialists is already being heralded as one of the best romance movies ever, and I absolutely think it'll hold up as one of the best movies of the decade. It's romantic, but it also balances that escapism with a realistic commentary on modern dating. "I think that it's a very, very romantic film but I think that it's actually has so much room for a great deal of cynicism because I feel like so much of romance and cynicism are so connected, right?" Celine says. "It's very difficult to believe in love so passionately. I think that it is just a very heroic thing and a very brave thing, right, to ask for love." "The movie fully acknowledges the cynicism too. The difficulty of dating, the impossibility, at times, of it, but the truth is that it's for everyone who is interested in the topic at all," she continues. "I think everybody's interested in talking about love. It just has to do with like, are you too embarrassed to do it? Are you embarrassed to talk about love? Are you too embarrassed to feel romantic? Or are you here? Or do you are you brave enough to say like, Yeah, but I'm here for romance. I have a life. I want to feel some romance."

See Materialists in theaters now.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.