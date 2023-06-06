Chrissy Teigen Is Living The Real Life ‘Parent Trap’
It seemed like Chrissy Teigen was living out a real life Parent Trap scene this past weekend, when a genetic test revealed a long lost identical twin. Teigen quickly took to Instagram, sharing her results from genetic testing service 23andMe, which quickly led her to start “spiraling” amidst the news.
"I paid for some of the upgrades and the first thing that came up after I found out that I was part neanderthal, was this: Identical twin," she said in a video clip, showing off her family tree with a little circle next to her initials. "That has to be a joke, right?"
The Cravings cookbook author, 37, explained to followers that she wrote to the company, texted her doctor and even reached out to her twin, to no avail. Following the life-altering news, Teigen called her father to find out the truth.
"I'm literally saying, 'Dad, hey, did you see me come out of mom's vagina and were there two of me?' Teigen recalled. "He starts laughing, saying 'No, I was there, there are not two of you!' I was like, 'Are you sure you were there?' "
She then made another call to her sister, who gasped after Teigen directly asked if she had an identical twin.
"At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life. I'm like, 'This is why I'm so codependent, because my twin was ripped away from me! This is why I always felt something missing and this is why I have addition issues,'" Teigen said. "...I'm like, literally, 'Holy f*ck!'"
But Teigen's sister reminded her of a PBS show that she participated in, Finding Your Roots, which features celebrities diving into their ancestral histories. Though Teigen's episode was never finished, she did complete a DNA test and put it under a pseudonym to protect her identity.
As it turns out, Teigen’s identical 23andMe twin was (much to her surprise) herself, as her previous genetic contribution was already registered in the service’s database.
"My identical twin was myself!" Teigen said.
We can’t imagine how crazy those 24 hours must have been for Teigen. I mean – what would you do if you found out you had a long lost identical twin?! We’d probably be spiraling, too!
