Our Fave Celebrity Siblings In Honor Of National Siblings Day
Siblings can make or break us, but we love them unconditionally anyway. In honor of National Sibling Day, instead of just celebrating *our* brothers and sisters, we're taking a look at our favorite celebrity sibling duos and trios. Take a peek at our list for the sibling dynamics you never knew you needed.
Elle + Dakota Fanning
The Fanning sisters, Elle and Dakota, are absolute sibling goals. In this Instagram post, Dakota writes to Elle: "my confidante. my truth-teller. my person in all lifetimes. being your sister is a dream. happy birthday angel, i love you the most. ✨ 🧚🏻♀️ ✨" BRB...tearing up!
Mary Kate + Ashley + Elizabeth Olsen
@olsen.luvr them>>>#ashleyolsen#marykateolsen#elizabetholsen#olsentwins#theneighbourhood#fypシ♬ original sound - alex
We grew up with Mary Kate and Ashley in nostalgic titles from the likes of Full House and When In Rome, so continuing to follow the Olsen twins' journey with their younger sis, Elizabeth, feels suit for our young adult era. Now fashion designers of The Row, Mary Kate and Ashley have even designed dresses for Elizabeth to flaunt on the red carpet.
Venus + Serena Williams
@teamusa decades of dominance from vee and rena 🙌 #teamusa#tennis#growupwithme#sports♬ Home - Edith Whiskers
Venus and Serena have got to be one of our favorite sibling duos because they're so strong. Their success with tennis proves that you can achieve great things while being side-by-side, supporting each other along the way.
The Jonas Brothers
Ah, yes. The good 'ol Jo Bros. How could we forget Nick, Joe, and Kevin? All these years later, we're still Burnin' Up for this tight-knit trio, and especially get the fangirl feels from their latest SNL show. Don't worry Frankie, you may be out of the limelight, but you're still a Jo Bro in our eyes.
Timothée + Pauline Chalamet
@bonesandal1 “I am very close to my sister. I have always spoken to her a lot. I don’t hide anything from her” THE CHALAMETS>>> #timotheechalamet#paulinechalamet#fyp♬ original sound - stelle
Timothée and Pauline Chalamet's dynamic is so sweet. They're constantly supporting each other in their respective roles, and love to have fun with it in the realm of TV and movies! You can catch Pauline inThe Sex Lives of College Girls andKing of Staten Island, and Timothée in titles like Call Me By Your Name, Dune, and Wes Anderson'sThe French Dispatch.
Billie + Finneas Eilish
This Eilish duo is famed for writing tons of bops together. Finneas (25) and Billie (21) collaborated on 2016's "Ocean Eyes," and the two celeb siblings continue to have a relationship that's full of work and play.
Beyoncé + Solange Knowles
@yoncedaily4life Beyoncé’s and Solange’s relationship 💖💖💖😻😻😻 #beyonce#solangeknowles#sisters♬ original sound - qinn🍂
"Might I suggest you don't f–k with my sis," Beyoncé asserts in her song, "COZY." And we can't argue with that. Bey and her sister, Solange are a longtime baddie sister duo, rocking the world of R&B and pop music. We take comfort in their close-knit relationship because they're both so supportive of each other, no matter what they're up to.
Jonah Hill + Beanie Feldstein
When we realized these two were sibs, we couldn't see the world the same way. Both comedic legends, Beanie and Jonah Hill are besties to the core.
Jaden + Willow Smith
We're obsessed with Jaden and Willow Smith. From their aesthetic-infused music careers, to totally killer fashion looks, this celebrity sibling duo gives us the power to embrace our creativity.
Gigi + Bella Hadid
Modeling mogul sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are once again, #goals. They grew up in the industry together, so their bond is a testament to the strength of family in the professional realm.
