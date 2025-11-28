Every Christmas Movie (& Special Episode!) You Can Stream On BritBox In 2025

It feels like just yesterday we were buying Halloween candy in bulk and putting out pumpkins. Now, the holiday season is officially in full swing, and it’s time to start enjoying the spirit before it slips away!

In my opinion, there’s no better way to ring in the festive joy than through a good flick. Christmas movies simply always scratch that nostalgic itch for simpler, more wondrous times. Even with their sometimes familiar plot lines and recurring themes, they make people feel ooey, gooey, and cozy again every single year.

Still, you might be sick and tired of the exact same films gracing your TV screen each season. I mean, I love Will Ferrell just as much as the next person, but how many times can you rewatch Elf before you start craving something new? If you can relate, look no further, because BritBox has a more unique and diverse range of options to binge. Whether you’re searching for a shorter Christmas special or a full-fledged movie, here are the best picks you must stream this season.

Keep reading for the 8 best Christmas movies (and TV episodes) to watch on BritBox in 2025.

Clash Of The Santas ITV Everyone from accountants to lawyers and marketers all fight to climb the corporate ladder at work, but have you ever considered that Santas (yes, the men who dress up at malls) may also reach acclaim in their own field? Clash Of The Santas follows Howie (played by Mark Benton), a man who’s recently separated from his wife and volunteers to stand in as the big guy at a local shopping mall. Then, he’s unexpectedly invited to a Santa Claus convention in Lithuania, where he’s expected to represent England in the international competition! Howie also decides to bring his friend, Colin, who winds up becoming his very own elf. The 2008 comedy delivers a lot of laughs, heartwarming friendship moments, and that Christmas magic we all yearn for this time of year.

​Click & Collect BBC Each December, there’s a fresh toy on the market that sends parents scouring stores and websites before it sells out like hot cakes. Remember the Cabbage Patch craze of 1983? I rest my case. Click & Collect is a holiday comedy that plays on this annual theme, starring Stephen Merchant as a father named Andrew, who simply has to find a unicorn toy for his daughter (known as Sparklehoof the Unicorn Princess). So, he teams up with his insufferable neighbor Dev (played by Asim Chaudhry) to go on a road trip in order to track down the elusive toy. What could possibly go wrong?

​A Christmas Carol BBC Charles Dickens published A Christmas Carol in 1843, and ever since, it’s remained a haunting staple of the holiday season. In fact, the classic tale has been adapted countless times across numerous media, from film and television to even print. If you’re ready to tune into one iconic iteration, you must watch the 1977 A Christmas Carol, streaming on BritBox. English actor Michael Hordern takes on the famous role of Ebenezer Scrooge, who despises Christmas before he receives a shocking visit from the dead Jacob Marley and gets inspired to transform his life.

​The Office – Christmas Special 2003 BBC Americans might be most familiar with the U.S. iteration of The Office, featuring Steve Carell as boss Michael Scott, trying to lead the diverse and quirky team at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. But you may not know that this classic sitcom was actually inspired by the O.G. British version of the show, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Ricky Gervais even stars as David Brent, the manager of a Slough-based paper business. And in 2003, The Office released a Christmas special that gives fans familiar laughs with a holly jolly twist. Tune in to watch David as he tries to find a date to the holiday party, while sales rep Tim Canterbury works up the courage to ask out receptionist Dawn again.

​Mrs. Brown’s Boys – Buckin’ Mammy BBC Mrs. Brown’s Boys debuted in 2011 and let me tell you, it never fails to leave audiences laughing. This iconic British sitcom, created by and starring Brendan O’Carroll, chronicles the chaotic life of Agnes Brown, an Irish mother who simply loves getting involved in her children’s business. There’s always plenty to meddle in, too, since she has six kids! So, it’s probably no shock that things go awry in the show’s 2013 holiday special, Buckin’ Mammy, when Agnes tries to figure out what her grandson, Bono, wants for Christmas. Steam it now for plenty of chaos with a musical finale ending.

Beyond Paradise – Christmas Special 2023 BBC Beyond Paradise is a British crime drama series featuring Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée, Martha. It's actually a spin-off of Death in Paradise, and together, the couple leaves the Caribbean island of Saint Marie, hoping to lead a more peaceful life in Martha’s hometown. But life in the country isn’t exactly peaceful, and the pair proceeds to get wrapped up in more mysteries. The show’s Season 2 Christmas special, which aired in 2023, is definitely more heartwarming than chilling. In the 58-minute episode, the detective is perplexed by a set of burglaries. Why? Well, instead of stealing belongings from houses, the robbers actually leave behind items instead. Talk about a Christmas miracle!

​Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean – Season 1, Episode 7 ITV Back in 1990, the British sitcom Mr. Bean premiered. While it only ran for a few years, that was all it took for the show to go down in pop culture history. Rowan Atkinson starred as a childish, eccentric man who continually found himself in awkward (yet hilarious) situations. To get your holiday dose of Mr. Bean, stream Season 1, Episode 7: Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean. Released in 1992, this 25-minute special takes viewers through the usual chaos of Christmas, just through Mr. Bean’s eyes. He wreaks havoc in a department store while shopping for lights, somehow manages to land a free tree and turkey, and gifts his girlfriend Irma some surprising presents.

​The Lights Before Christmas: Radiance By Rail BritBox Finally, amidst all the work deadlines, family drama, and plain-old planning chaos that the winter season brings, you might just want to sit back, relax, and unwind with a calm and stress-free Christmas program. Grab your peppermints and heat up your cocoa, because The Lights Before Christmas: Radiance By Rail is exactly what you need. This 60-minute showing, rated G and released in 2020, takes viewers on a magical journey through the English countryside aboard an antique steam train illuminated in festive Christmas lights. The next time you need to flee your in-laws and find your inner zen again, simply turn on this special and escape to a more peaceful winter landscape.

