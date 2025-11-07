Is it unpatriotic of me to admit that I much prefer British television to American sitcoms? Now, don’t get me wrong. I know there’s a plethora of television gold derived from the States, particularly in the last decade or so. But with all that being said, there’s something about UK TV that brings the dripping opulence, overwhelming tension, and biting dialogue to a whole new level.

I have a subscription to nearly every American streaming service under the sun, including Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+. However, even with an abundance of options, I’m always drawn to BritBox. British shows just have a hold on me that American media can’t compete with. So pour some tea and grab some biscuits as we prepare for the best new series heading to BritBox this November.

Scroll to see all our favorite BritBox shows coming in November!

Britbox 1. Lynley — November 6 I have a soft spot for British detective shows in which the lead characters have cackling chemistry and overwhelming on-screen tension. Lynley perfectly scratches that itch for me, in which the aristocratic stud, Inspector Thomas Lynley, teams up with the scrappy maverick sergeant, Barbara Havers, in order to solve the biggest crimes in the area. From the looks of the trailer, it’s gearing up to be one of the best reboots in ages, and may even give the original series a run for its money. Catch the first season on November 6th.

BBC 2. Casualty (Seasons 38 & 39) — November 7 Let’s be honest: There are so many medical dramas on air right now that it can be difficult to keep track of which is which. Yet Casualty, which has been on air for 39 years, is one of the few shows within this genre that can’t be mistaken for anything else. It’s so unique, tense, and gripping that it could even make Grey’s Anatomy seem dull (And I love Grey’s!) You can catch the 38th and 39th seasons of this gut-wrenching medical drama on BritBox starting November 7.

PBS 3. All Creatures Great and Small (Season 6) — November 11 Get ready to return to the cozy Skeldale House for a sixth season of All Creatures Great and Small, premiering November 11 on the streaming service. I’ve seen a lot of wholesome programs in my day, but none have managed to tug on my heartstrings quite like All Creatures Great and Small. Don’t get me wrong, I love myself some scandalous TV shows about complex anti-heroes with their endless questionable antics. However, I can’t deny it’s refreshing to tune into this heartwarming series on BritBox. This time, the characters are grappling with post-war life, which, according to the trailer, seems to bring them closer together. I swear, I can’t watch this PBS series without sobbing, just because it’s all so pure and sweet. Utterly obsessed.

Masterpiece PBS 4. Alice & Jack — November 19 If you thought One Day or Normal People were the ultimate slow-burn tear-jerkers about friends-to-lovers, just wait till you watch Alice & Jack on Masterpiece. Alice & Jack follows two friends who can’t escape their feelings for each other but also have a difficult time making an actual relationship work. It turns out love doesn’t conquer all, as Jack longs for Alice to prioritize him in a way she doesn’t seem capable of. However, the two can’t quit each other as their situationship spans decades, but according to the heartwrenching trailer, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Will they be able to transcend all their struggles and finally make their relationship last? Find out in this will-they-won’t-they drama, premiering November 19, on BritBox.

BritBox 5. Charles III: The Coronation Year — November 26 Whatever your thoughts are on the royal family, there’s no denying the fact that King Charles has been a massive part of our cultural landscape for the past handful of decades. Watching him go from a prince to the king of the UK is quite eventful, and I, for one, am fascinated with his journey. Charles III: The Coronation Year documents the behind-the-scenes of King Charles’ coronation, including the royal celebrations that took place. If you want all the inside royal tea on King Charles III’s coronation, be sure to tune in to BritBox on November 26.