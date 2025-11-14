Every Christmas Movie You Can Stream On Netflix In 2025

Scroll to see every Christmas movie you can watch on Netflix this year!

When it comes tofilms, I will admit I'm known to skip the classics and go straight to my guilty pleasure, Netflix movies. I'm full-on obsessed to the point where my favorite festive tradition has become binging everyreleased on the platform. Luckily, a few neware coming to, and so many more are already on the platform that I can't wait to revisit this holiday season. Honestly? I think 2025's lineup is the best selection yet.

Netflix Champagne Problems Minka Kelly stars in this upcoming Parisian romance, where she falls in love with Paris, as well as a charming French suitor. Turns out, this mystery man happens to be her boss’s son!

Netflix Jingle Bell Heist Netflix is delivering one of its most ambitious upcoming Christmas films yet, with Jingle Bell Heist, starring former Disney darling Olivia Holt. She and her friend Nick are sick and tired of the mistreatment they’ve endured at their dead-end jobs and are willing to sacrifice everything to create a better life for themselves. That’s when they decide to plan an intricate heist to steal 500,000 pounds and hopefully be able to quit their jobs. Will it work?

Netflix My Secret Santa My Secret Santa is an adorable upcoming Christmas film about a single mother who will do anything to help pay for her daughter’s skiing lessons. She ends up taking a job at a lavish hotel where she plays Santa Claus, but there’s only one problem- the gig requires male participants. She is forced to hide her true identity, yet things get messy when she begins to fall head over heels for the hotel manager. How long will she be able to hide her secret?

Netflix A Merry Little Ex-Mas Alicia Silverstone, Jameela Jamil, and Melissa Joan Hart star in this hilarious new rom-com, which follows a recently divorced pair during the holiday season. Will they be able to live as one big happy family now that they’re both dating new people?

Netflix Falling For Christmas Everyone was ecstatic to see Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited comeback in Falling For Christmas. Fans welcomed the actress back to the small screen with open arms. And when it came to the film she starred in, it seriously did not disappoint. In the movie, Lohan portrays a woman vacationing at a cozy ski lodge. She ends up falling in more ways than one, which leads to a series of discoveries and self-improvement. It’s the perfect rom-com to cozy up with, while sipping hot chocolate and nibbling on Christmas cookies.

Love Hard Netflix Love Hard Love Hard is an absolute must-watch for me every holiday season. It follows two singles, Natalie (Nina Dobrev) and Josh (Jimmy O. Yang), who match on a dating app. Before even meeting in person, they fall in love due to the sheer chemistry of their romance. But what happens when Natalie plans a surprise visit to Josh’s family home for Christmas, only to discover that he’s been catfishing her this whole time? Utter chaos, that’s what!

Netflix Hot Frosty What happens when a widowed woman builds a snowman that comes to life in the form of her dream man? This is the fantastical premise in Hot Frosty, which fans adore for the whimsical charm and cozy backdrop. Pure escapist fun. There’s also a nostalgia factor working in its favor, given Mean Girls icon Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert) plays the lead role.

Netflix The Christmas Contract One Tree Hill fans will want to tune in to this film if they haven’t already. The show’s very own Peyton Sawyer, played by Hilarie Burton, returns to the small screen in 2018’s The Christmas Contract. The plot is just as the title suggests. A woman makes a deal with a man that he will go home with her for the holidays and pose as her significant other. What she doesn’t anticipate is that their little contract starts to turn into something real.

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!