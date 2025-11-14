Feeling merry & bright? This list is for you!
Every Christmas Movie You Can Stream On Netflix In 2025
Scroll to see every Christmas movie you can watch on Netflix this year!
Netflix
Champagne Problems
Minka Kelly stars in this upcoming Parisian romance, where she falls in love with Paris, as well as a charming French suitor. Turns out, this mystery man happens to be her boss’s son!
Netflix
Jingle Bell Heist
Netflix is delivering one of its most ambitious upcoming Christmas films yet, with Jingle Bell Heist, starring former Disney darling Olivia Holt. She and her friend Nick are sick and tired of the mistreatment they’ve endured at their dead-end jobs and are willing to sacrifice everything to create a better life for themselves. That’s when they decide to plan an intricate heist to steal 500,000 pounds and hopefully be able to quit their jobs. Will it work?
Netflix
My Secret Santa
My Secret Santa is an adorable upcoming Christmas film about a single mother who will do anything to help pay for her daughter’s skiing lessons. She ends up taking a job at a lavish hotel where she plays Santa Claus, but there’s only one problem- the gig requires male participants. She is forced to hide her true identity, yet things get messy when she begins to fall head over heels for the hotel manager. How long will she be able to hide her secret?
Netflix
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Alicia Silverstone, Jameela Jamil, and Melissa Joan Hart star in this hilarious new rom-com, which follows a recently divorced pair during the holiday season. Will they be able to live as one big happy family now that they’re both dating new people?
Netflix
Falling For Christmas
Everyone was ecstatic to see Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited comeback in Falling For Christmas. Fans welcomed the actress back to the small screen with open arms. And when it came to the film she starred in, it seriously did not disappoint. In the movie, Lohan portrays a woman vacationing at a cozy ski lodge. She ends up falling in more ways than one, which leads to a series of discoveries and self-improvement. It’s the perfect rom-com to cozy up with, while sipping hot chocolate and nibbling on Christmas cookies.
Netflix
Love Hard
Love Hard is an absolute must-watch for me every holiday season. It follows two singles, Natalie (Nina Dobrev) and Josh (Jimmy O. Yang), who match on a dating app. Before even meeting in person, they fall in love due to the sheer chemistry of their romance. But what happens when Natalie plans a surprise visit to Josh’s family home for Christmas, only to discover that he’s been catfishing her this whole time? Utter chaos, that’s what!
Netflix
Hot Frosty
What happens when a widowed woman builds a snowman that comes to life in the form of her dream man? This is the fantastical premise in Hot Frosty, which fans adore for the whimsical charm and cozy backdrop. Pure escapist fun. There’s also a nostalgia factor working in its favor, given Mean Girls icon Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert) plays the lead role.
Netflix
The Christmas Contract
One Tree Hill fans will want to tune in to this film if they haven’t already. The show’s very own Peyton Sawyer, played by Hilarie Burton, returns to the small screen in 2018’s The Christmas Contract. The plot is just as the title suggests. A woman makes a deal with a man that he will go home with her for the holidays and pose as her significant other. What she doesn’t anticipate is that their little contract starts to turn into something real.
Netflix
Other Exciting Christmas Movies To Watch On Netflix:
- The Merry Gentlemen
- Best Christmas Ever
- Holidate
- No Sleep Til Christmas
- Merry Liddle Christmas
- The Princess Switch
- Christmas Inheritance
- Let It Snow
- Meet Me Next Christmas
- Family Switch
- A Madea Christmas
- Happy Christmas
- Jingle Jangle
- A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
- That Christmas (12/4)
- Man vs. Baby (12/11)
- Goodbye June (12/24)
Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!