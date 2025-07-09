BritBox's New Agatha Christie Mystery Is For 'The Haunting Of Hill House' Lovers

I'm not joking when I say that Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans? completely changed my life. My sister and I watched the BritBox miniseries once and haven't been able to stop talking about it since. We watch it every time we're together, and it's become a metric for how well-done we think an adaptation is. Well, there's a brand new Agatha Christie mystery called Endless Night on its way, and I can't wait to see how it compares!

In addition to Netflix's The Seven Dials Mystery , the BBC is bringing us Endless Night. The show will be produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited, and it'll come to BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and BritBox International.

What is Agatha Christie's Endless Night about?

Jill Wellington/Pexels

The story introduces us to Michael Rogers, who's working as a chauffeur in 1967 for designer Rudolf Santonix. Michael finds himself fascinated with Rudolf's luxurious life and his brand new project (a house in the English countryside), and dreams of falling in love and living somewhere beautiful.

But of course the house has plenty of secrets, and rumor has it, it's haunted by a curse. When Mike and his new sweetheart Ellie move into the house, they realize the warnings have some truth to them. Because either the curse is very real, or someone is trying to scare them to death.

“I’m so excited to be teaming up again with ACL, Mammoth Screen and the BBC for Endless Night," writer Sarah Phelps says. "One of Agatha Christie’s last novels, this is a chilling story of love, sex, deceit and death, of how far we’ll go to get our hearts desire and what we’ll do when night falls and the wolves start circling."

"Endless Night is one of my great grandmother’s best stories. It is also one of my father’s personal favourites, Agatha Christie Limited's executive producer James Prichard says. "It is an extraordinary feat of writing, made even more impressive by the age at which she wrote it. I cannot wait to see what Sarah and the team produce."