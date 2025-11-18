Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Add some holiday cheer to your next movie marathon!

Every Christmas Movie You Can Stream On Hulu In 2025

Christmas Movies On Hulu 2025
20th Century Fox
By Bre Avery Nov 18, 2025
If you’re looking to stream your favorite holiday films this Christmas, look no further than Hulu. There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than turning on your favorite Christmas movies. Hulu has everything from those you grew up watching to some newer films you can add to your favorite Christmas movies list. So grab some Christmas cookies and your remote control, because we're about to dive into the best holiday films on Hulu.

Scroll to see all the best Christmas movies you can watch on Hulu this holiday season!

Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season on Hulu

Hulu

Happiest Season

What happens when Harper and Abby are about to get engaged, only for Abby to realize that her girlfriend hasn't even come out to her parents? (Pro tip: this is usually something you should discuss with your family before making such a long-term commitment.) In shock, Abby has no choice but to pretend she's merely Harper's buddy as opposed to the love of her life.

I love this movie for the stellar cast, dramatic storyline, and, of course, the excuse to watch Aubrey Plaza rock a pantsuit throughout the film. Because what more could you ask for in a movie?

Chevy Chase in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Warner Bros.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Taking it back to the classics, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is highly regarded as one of the most hilarious Christmas movies of all time. It features a seasoned cast, including Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, and Beverly D'Angelo. Iconic! I'll never forget when my father introduced me to this film when I was much younger. I remember laughing so hard that the hot chocolate I was drinking shot out of my nose. If you're hoping to lose yourself in some slapstick comedy gold, this 1989 classic will do just the trick.

Reese Witherspoon in Four Christmases

New Line Productions

Four Christmases

Have you ever dreamed of escaping on a tropical getaway for Christmas to avoid your family members? That's what Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn's characters in Four Christmases plan to do. But what happens when their flight is cancelled and they end up having to spend the holiday at each of their divorced parents' homes? It just might make or break their relationship. Seventeen years after release, Four Christmases is comedic gold and heading toward becoming a Christmas classic.

Will Ferrell in Elf

Warner Bros.

Elf

I have yet to see a Christmas film that'll top this 2003 classic. Starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, this heartwarming comedy is an unforgettable fish-out-of-water story in which Buddy travels from Santa's North Pole to Manhattan, New York City. While things may not go according to plan at first, Buddy and his father find that their relationship is the one thing missing from both of their lives.

The Polar Express

Warner Bros.

The Polar Express

This nostalgic animated film from 2004 blew me away when I first saw it in theaters after ballet lessons with my group of closest friends. Despite being a children's film, The Polar Express holds a profound message about faith. It goes to show that animated films can speak to people of all ages. With Tom Hanks voicing multiple characters, there's so much to fall in love with in The Polar Express.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Alexa, blast "This Is Halloween!" Although spooky season has sadly ended, we still have an excuse to enjoy the festive blend of my two favorite holidays: Halloween and Christmas, in this iconic Tim Burton classic. Join Jack Skellington as he fights to overtake Christmastown.

Rachel McAdams and Diane Keaton in The Family Stone

20th Century Fox

Even More Christmas Movies You Can Watch On Hulu In 2025:

