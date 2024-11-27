The 22 Best Classic Christmas Movies & Where To Watch Them
As much as I love binge watching new Christmas movies (shameless plug for Our Little Secret, I loved it so much), there's nothing like sitting down with your family to watch a classic Christmas movie. After all, they're classics for a reason! These picks are great for the littlest of kids, but they're still entertaining enough for the rest of the fam. Someholiday moviesare black and white, and some are a little more recent but, but they're all must-see movies.
No matter what kind of film you're looking for, keep reading for the BEST classic Christmas movies to watch this holiday season!
CBS/ABC/Apple TV+
A Charlie Brown Christmas — On Apple TV+If you don't have time for a full feature film, opt for this animated special instead. Charlie Brown explores the true meaning of Christmas, family, and friendship when he's put in charge of the holiday pageant. This cartoon is so cute, and it's the perfect length for when you need a quick mealtime watch!
Columbia Pictures
Little Women — On Paramount+
Sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy are dealing with a Christmas with no presents and, even worse, no Father while he fights in the Civil War. But as they encounter love and loss throughout their adolescence, the older they get, the more they realize the greatest gift was each other.
Columbia Pictures
The Holiday — on Prime Video
This classic Christmas movie (which stars Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Jack Black) has everything you could dream of: a house swap to a dreamy location and a run-in with handsome strangers. Say no more.
Warner Bros.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation — On Max
Clark Griswold is determined to give his family the best Christmas vacation ever. Unfortunately, it's totally on brand for the entire holiday to become a giant disaster.
RKO Pictures
It's a Wonderful Life — On Roku
The first classic Christmas movie on our list is one that my dad tried to get me to watch for years. I finally watched it and I cried almost the entire time. It's A Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, who's taken to an alternate reality where he never existed and realizes just how much he as to live for. This movie will definitely make you appreciate the people you love.
Legacy Releasing
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — Rent On Amazon Prime
Stop motion holiday movies were my entire childhood, and this one is a super cute addition to any family gathering. It expands on the iconic reindeer's story and features romance, danger, friendship, and even themes of identity and belonging. Go Rudolph!
Universal Pictures
Love Actually — on Prime Video
Any rom-com fan will want to tune into this classic, which tells the story of multiple lovestruck (or heartbroken) characters and will make you feel totally seen.
Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures
Christmas With The Kranks — On Prime Video
Jamie Lee Curtis might not have won an Oscar until 2023 for Everything Everywhere All At Once, but she deserved one for this classic Christmas movie ;). Luther and Nora have decided to all but cancel Christmas with their daughter in Peru. But when she comes home at the last minute, they must figure out how to have a spontaneous celebration.
Warner Bros.
The Polar Express — on Max
If you ask me, it's not a proper holiday without watching this iconic animated movie. Tom Hanks voices both the train conductor leading children to the North Pole and the little boy who isn't sure he even believes in Santa.
20th Century Studios
Home Alone — On Disney+
If you prefer a hilarious Christmas movie, then Home Alone is exactly what you need. 8-year-old Kevin McCallister is left behind when his family goes on their holiday vacation. As fun as it sounds, he starts to get tired of being ~home alone~ pretty quickly — especially when two burglars decide to target the house.
Disney
Eloise At Christmastime — on Prime Video
Speaking of spunky children, take a trip around the Plaza Hotel with Eloise, who basically rules the roost. With Gavin Creel as the lovable Bill and Christine Baranski as Prunella, this is one classic Christmas movie you'll want to watch even when you're not a kid anymore.
Disney
A Muppet Christmas Carol — On Disney+
By this point, A Muppet Christmas Carol is a classic Christmas movie that you'll remember for years to come. Every iteration puts a new spin on the tale, but this version is definitely Gen Z's favorite. The movie follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a stingy bachelor whose life is changed when the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visit him on Christmas Eve.
New Line Cinema/Warner Bros.
Elf — On Hulu
Even though this movie takes place in a post-Y2K world, it is absolutely a classic Christmas movie at this point! Buddy has spent his whole life thinking he's an elf, but when he learns he's a human — and that his dad is living in New York City — he goes on an adventure to find the family he never met. If anything will spark a lifelong love of narwhals, it'll be this movie. This is also a fun movie to watch after Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer because it's supposed to be the same world!
MGM Studios
A Christmas Story — on Max
If you watched Elf and thought that Ming Ming the elf looked familiar, it's because he's played by Peter Billingsley from A Christmas Story! In this holiday classic, Ralphie does what every kid does the closer we get to Christmas: begs his parents for his dream gift, a Red Ryder BB gun.
Touchstone Pictures
The Nightmare Before Christmas — on Disney+
Pumpkin king Jack Skellington is in for a surprise when he finds Christmastown...and decides to kidnap Santa and take on the mantle of the jolly old elf. Tim Burton's musical delight is perfect for anyone who considers themself just a little bit more of a Halloween person (we get it!)
20th Century Studios
Miracle on 34th Street — On Disney+
There are two versions of this classic Christmas movie you can add to your watchlist: the 1947 black and white film, or the 1994 version starring Matilda's Mara Wilson. The story follows an independent single mother, a man on a quest to prove he's Santa Claus, and a little girl looking for something to believe in. I cannot recommend it enough, for real.
Paramount Pictures
White Christmas — On Prime Video
This movie is my family's non-negotiable yearly watch, and TBH, everyone needs to see it! White Christmas is a musical that follows Bob and Phil who team up with sister act Betty and Judy to save an old friend's failing Vermont inn. For even more of a recommendation, my family genuinely and spontaneously breaks into any song from this movie as soon as the holiday season stars.
MGM/Warner Bros/CBS
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! — On Peacock
This classic Christmas movie (which I prefer to the Jim Carrey version, but you do you, boo) follows the titular Grinch, who decides to ruin Christmas by stealing presents, decor, and food from the Whos in Whoville. This heartwarming story really serves as a reminder that Christmas — and life — is more than material objects.
Image via Universal Pictures
How The Grinch Stole Christmas — Rent On Amazon Prime
In this spin on the aforementioned cartoon, Jim Carrey plays the Grinch, who hates Christmas and can't stand the Whos of Whoville. This is a full feature film so they've added some extra plotlines the original doesn't have, but TBH, it just makes it more memorable.
CBS
Frosty The Snowman — on Hulu
Another classic Christmas movie that kids of all ages will love! When Frosty comes to life and befriends some local children, they have to team up to prevent him from melting.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The Santa Clause — On Disney+
Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin, who must step into the red, cookie-loving shoes of Santa Claus when he accidentally causes the previous Santa to fall off his roof. After decades of Santa stories, I always loved how original this one is!!
ABC/Disney
The Year Without a Santa Claus — Rent on Apple TV+
"I'm Mister White Christmas, I'm Mister Snow!" Whether you've been singing this song since the special aired in 1974, or you've seen all the TikToks, it's a better time than ever to rewatch the story of the elves trying to convince Santa to carry out his annual trek.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!