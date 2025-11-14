Now that Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, it’s finally acceptable for us Christmas junkies to come out of hiding and drag our decor out of storage. But if your family is anything like mine, then your Christmas tree topper might need a bit of an upgrade.

We’ve been rocking with the same old angel since before I can even remember. Sure, she’s definitely nostalgic, but her white dress is worn, her hair sticks up every which way, and her face… well, let’s just say it’s seen better days.

That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for a fresh tree topper, and the search has made me realize I’ve been living under a rock. Forget my outdated angel (or even the typical star toppers) because there are tons of unique options available that fit every Christmas decor aesthetic.

So, we’ve rounded up the cutest options to adorn your tree this year. Keep reading to find the newest addition to your trimmings!

Scroll to see all our favorite (& unique!) Christmas tree toppers that aren't stars in 2025!

Anthropologie Cascading Pearl Tree Topper If you love a classic Christmas tree that’s dripping with glamor, then this Cascading Pearl Tree Topper will be right up your alley. You can say goodbye to stringing tinsel on every branch (and cleaning up that annoying mess after the holiday). Instead, this pick offers the same sparkle but in a more elegant way, with pearls streaming down from the tippy top of your pine to the bottom. It’s available for purchase now at Anthropologie for $138.

Anthropologie Pearled Satin Bow Tree Topper Do you like to “go big” with your Christmas decor? Look no further than this huge Pearled Satin Bow Tree Topper, which is offered in two stunning colors: ivory and black. Not only is the bow massive, making your tree look like a present itself, but it’s also speckled with pearls throughout. It’d be perfect as a standalone topper or placed on top of the aforementioned Cascading Pearl Tree Topper for a nice “wow” effect. You can buy it at Anthropologie today for $98.

Hallmark Peanuts Plush Fabric Hallmark Tree Topper Not all of us strive to have department-store-like seasonal displays. Some people actually relish the whimsy and kitchiness of the holiday. Whether you have young kids at home or simply love more nostalgic Christmas decor, you shouldn’t sleep on this Peanuts Plush Fabric Hallmark Tree Topper. It features Snoopy, the iconic pup from the comic strip, sitting in an oversized dog dish and wearing an adorable scarf and hat! You can get the nearly 10-inch-tall plush from Hallmark now for $26.49.

Anthropologie Hedy Gold Metal Tree Topper In the words of “Silent Night,” the holiday season makes everything feel calm and bright. And in my opinion, that’s one of the best parts of wintertime. I love stepping outside after a fresh snow, when the flurries blanket my town and quiet the noise, to peer up at the sparkling stars above. And this Hedy Gold Metal Tree Topper, offered by Anthropologie, has managed to basically bottle that feeling and infuse it into a perfect adornment. It features a radiating sun in the middle, surrounded by rising halos of stars that’ll keep you mesmerized while lounging by the fireplace. The best part? It’s selling for only $48!

Crate & Barrel Brass Metal Bow Dual Christmas Tree Topper & Wreath Clip The Ralph Lauren Christmas decor aesthetic has been taking over TikTok for some time now, and for good reason. The style is traditional yet luxurious, incorporating rich classic colors like green and red, natural textures, and layered plaid patterns. But, to achieve this look in your own home, it also helps to work in some understated but elegant metals, like brass. This Brass Metal Bow Dual Christmas Tree Topper & Wreath Clip fits the bill. It’s made of stainless steel with an antique brass finish and delivers true old money vibes. You can get it at Crate & Barrel today for just $49.95.

Anthropologie Starry Swallow Iron Tree Topper Are you more of a rustic chic kind of person? Someone who enjoys escaping to a snowy cabin in the woods and peering out at the winter critters? With this Starry Swallow Iron Tree Topper, it’s never been easier to achieve woodland energy in your Christmas decor. The ring topper, offered by Terrain, features a gold swooping swallow in the center, surrounded by radiating stars. Plus, it actually comes with a mango base that’s removable, meaning you can use it on your tree or display the decor piece somewhere else, like a fireplace mantel. It’s cozy, cute, and can be purchased for $48.

Anthropologie Colorful Glass Tree Topper Want to feel like you’re the Elf himself, venturing through the Candy Cane forest to find his dad? Well, you can with this Colorful Glass Tree Topper. Plenty of people avoid the typical red-and-green Christmas and opt for a Candyland-like holiday instead. If you can relate, this topper will be the cherry on top of a super sweet spruce. Made of glass, it features four stacked bulbs of red, pink, teal, and yellow that decrease in size as they rise to a point. You can buy it today for $48 from Terrain and pair it with matching pastel ornaments!

Revolve Milagro Tree Topper Antique Gold Finally, we all know that, during the holidays, the Christmas tree represents the heart of the home. Friends and family members get together to put it up and decorate it. Then, regardless of whether your tree is real or store-bought, it becomes a gathering place for conversation and laughs until the end of the year. That’s why this Milagro Tree Topper couldn’t be more representative of that warm, fuzzy feeling. The antique gold topper features a large heart, with stars flaming out of it, that truly captures the love and joy of the season. You can buy it from Revolve for $97.

