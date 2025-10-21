Shopping for holiday decor is something you really only have to do once — the stockings, figurines, and candlesticks come out year after year, each one a little time capsule of holidays past. But every so often, it’s fun to give your collection a refresh. And if this is your first holiday in your own home, it’s an especially exciting moment to stock up on the essentials. Look no further than Walmart for surprisingly chic holiday finds — from Nordic-inspired accents to pieces that look straight out of a designer home.

Scroll to see all our favorite Walmart holiday decor finds for 2025 (so far)!

Walmart Berries with Bow Christmas Wreath Add a festive pop of red above your mantel or on your front door for a cheery holiday vibe.

Walmart Dandan Pine Garland with LED Lights This 9-foot garland is perfect for stair railings (indoors or out), draped across a mantel, or framing a doorway for a festive touch.

Walmart Aaheei Vintage Christmas Wall Art Print This is giving Studio McGee vibes — old world charm meets modern simplicity in this classic wall art print.

Walmart Decorative Christmas Door Swag Love this rustic 28-inch piece for your front or back door.

Walmart Paper Mache Christmas Ornaments These Nordic-inspired ornaments have a handmade quality and brighten your tree.

Walmart Rustic Gold Metal Antler Christmas Pillar Candle Holder Dress up your entryway or holiday dinner table with these pillar candle holders in gold.

Walmart Paper Christmas Tree Tabletop Decorations Here's a great centerpiece idea: Grab a few of these along some frosted butcher paper for a modern farmhouse look.

Walmart Red Glass Christmas Taper Candle Holder Red makes everything merry!

Walmart Light-Up Flocked Star Christmas Hanging Decoration Hang these in your entry or above your dining table for a beautiful statement piece.

Walmart Woodland Toile Print Christmas Tree Stand Band Skip the messy tree skirt and opt for this folk-inspired tree stand band.

Walmart Blue Acrylic Nutcracker Decoration A modern spin on the wooden nutcracker for a look that’s timeless yet totally chic.

Walmart Wood House Christmas Decoration Style these along your entry table, around your tree, or down the center of your holiday table with ornaments and tea lights for an easy and festive centerpiece.

Walmart Pre-Lit Potted Blue Arctic Fir Artificial Tree This 3-foot tree is perfect for small spaces or on your porch, two flanked by your front door.

Walmart Christmas Stockings with Names Tags, 6 Pack These popular cable-knit stockings now come with chalkboard name tags — a charming, customizable touch.

Walmart Christmas Tree Reindeer Figurines A few well-placed figurines add a tasteful touch. This set includes five pieces — two reindeer (one sitting, one standing) and three Christmas trees in varying sizes.

Walmart Illuminated Mercury Glass Christmas Trees Alternatively, opt for these glowing trees to bring the joy.

Walmart 12 Red Velvet Bows for Christmas Tree A favorite from last season, these bows (on sale now!) are timeless and make a lovely alternative or addition to traditional ornaments.

