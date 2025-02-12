Jewelry is truly the cherry on top of a good outfit — so you definitely don't wanna top everything off with an outdated trend you pulled from the bottom of your jewelry box. And while some jewelry will always be timeless, there are plenty of pieces that are way past their prime. Whether too gaudy, too much of a flash trend, or some combination of the two, these are the six outdated jewelry trends you should totally retire in 2025.

Ditch these six outdated jewelry trends for good this year!

1. Beaded Jewelry Target Universal Thread Seed Bead Necklace Set Once upon a time beaded jewelry was a popular status symbol among the "it girls" in middle or high school. It was a nostalgic trend that's come been recycled over the years, but it's finally time to put it rest. Why? It's time to wear jewelry that doesn't feel so juvenile.

2. Excessive Charm Braclets Anthropologie Anthropologie Western Monogram Charm Bracelet Sometimes we fondly remember the days we used to wear chunky charm bracelets that featured our initials, hearts, stars, seashells, and more. You usually could hear us before you saw us because our favorite accessories made a lot of clinking noises. Maybe we're traumatized by how loud our bracelets each time we moved our arm during tests, but we're finally over wearing excess charms. That's not to say this style is 100% "outdated" though! We're all in favor of this trend, but we'd rather see you choose 1-3 meaningful charms instead of squeezing 10+ on a chain link.

3. Cuban Link Bracelets Pandora Pandora Timeless Pavé Cuban Chain Bracelet Jewelry trends are supposed to be fun and cute, but this one is giving us "Mob wife" energy...you know, the trend from 2023? We know it's been a popular style that some people gravitate towards, but we prefer to see you wearing bracelets that indicate you're in your "soft girl era."

4. Chunky Gold Earrings Alexis Bittar Alexis Bittar Molten Gold Puffy Teardrop Earrings The quickest way to age yourself is by making makeup mistakeswhile wearing the heaviest chunky gold earrings you own. Unless your goal is to walk around like you're auditioning to be an extra in a spoof of an '80s or '90s comedy, don't ever pair the two together. As a matter of fact, give your ears a break from the heaviness of this trend.

5. Thin Rings gorjana Gorjana G Ring Set Thin rings seem like they're perfect for the set of Severance, but how practical are they in real life? We're afraid you'll spend your hard earned money on a cute ring set only to lose one or two of them while doing your daily activities. Then again, we're a little biased because chunkier rings are taking center stage for their ability to infuse personality in your everyday casual outfits.

6. Seashells Ettika Ettika Private Island Assorted Shell Necklace Shell necklaces remind us of that one tongue twister that we just couldn't ever get right: "She sells seashells by the seashore." For obvious reasons, this jewelry trend gets a hard NO from us — it's gaudy and doesn't really complement many personal styles. Even if you swear it does, we'd rather see you wear a pair of shell earrings instead of a statement necklace like this.

Subscribe to our newsletter to see which fashion trends we'd actually love to see you wear.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.