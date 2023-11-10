The Color-Coded Guide To Holiday Gifts You’ll Want For Yourself
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
We are all about fun, splashy color at B+C – the brighter the better. During the holidays, it’s always nice to get a little something in your signature hue to cheer up the darker days. We pulled together a rainbow of colorful gifts for your besties, family, or yourself, from fashion and decor to kitchen and travel essentials, for any budget.
We scored deals on all of these picks from Ibotta. This app is the best for deal-seekers! With Ibotta, you can earn real cash back – not points – so your earnings go directly to your bank account, PayPal, or gift cards. Ibotta has hundreds of cash back offers on not just beauty, fashion and gifts, but also grocery items from anywhere you shop. The average Ibotta saver earns $120 per year! A.K.A. a new pair of shoes?
Check out our colorful gifts for everyone on your list!
RED
Out From Under Gigi Shrug Cardigan ($39)
This soft cardi in the season’s red hue is a sweet gift and cozy layer for all your holiday fetes.Earn 1% cash back at Urban Outfitters when you shop with Ibotta!
Delaney Candle Holder ($20)
Hygge at home with this handcrafted candle holder and light up your dinner parties and self care moments all winter long.Earn 2% cash back at Anthropologie when you shop with Ibotta!
Ralph Lauren Jayna Ballet Flat ($109)
Put a little red in your step with these darling ballet flats for work, casual gatherings or simply running errands.Earn 6% cash back from Zappos when you shop with Ibotta!
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick ($30)
A YSL stocking stuffer for the win!Earn up to 2% cash back at Nordstrom Rack when you shop with Ibotta!
Le Creuset French Press ($75)
For the pal who loves the ritual of pressing coffee in the morning, this Le Creuset French Press is the perfect gift.Earn 2% cash back at Sur la Table when you shop with Ibotta!
ORANGE
Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte ($22)
Toss in a recipe for French onion soup or apple crisp in this colorful gift for cooks.Earn 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Pleated Paper Table Lamp ($57)
Home decor enthusiasts will light up when they see this modern table lamp for desk and bedside.Earn 1% cash back at H&M when you shop with Ibotta!
Joyspun Women's Cropped Knit Sleep Pants ($8)
Cozy sleep pants in a playful color are what every girl needs this winter.
Earn up to 3% cash back at Walmart when you shop with Ibotta!
New Balance 327 Sneakers ($100)
Get your fam or friends ready for their New Year reset with these cool kicks.Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Bow Scrunchie Set ($18)
Bows in a ray of seasonal hues are just too pretty to give up – so give and get!Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
YELLOW
Boxy Alpaca Knit T-Shirt ($99)
Alpaca knit in a bright and happy color will cheer up any winter ‘fit.Earn .5% cash back at &Other Stories when you shop with Ibotta!
ArtToFrames Classic Waves 14x17 Inch Picture Frame ($54)
Frame your favorite moment for the yellow-phile in your life.Earn 2% cash back at Bed, Bath & Beyond when you shop with Ibotta!
Recess Pickleball Paddle ($100)
We’ll pick up any sport that requires such cute gear.
Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Moleskine Silk Classic Ruled Notebook ($18+)Journalers are always in search of their next tome – these classic Moleskines do the trick.
Earn 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Woven Cozy Throw Blanket ($88)It’s wooly throw season – great for curling up with a good book or flick.
Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
PURPLE
After Dinner Trivia ($12)
Ask and answer 140 questions on topics from books to wine to philosophical brain teasers to keep the dinner conversation going.Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
UGG Classic Ultra Mini ($150)
Uggs get us through winter every time – so warm and comfortable!Earn 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
BLISSY Pure Silk Sleep Mask ($42)
Elevate a friend’s sleep with this silky number in a range of hues (we’re loving the purple).Earn up to 3% cash back at Macy’s when you shop with Ibotta!
Voluspa Santiago Huckleberry Large Jar Candle ($34)
Indulge in 100 hours of huckleberry, vanilla, and crushed sugar cane scent in this coconut wax candle.Earn 1% cash back at Bloomingdales when you shop with Ibotta!
Cadence Skincare Pacific ($42/set Of 3)
These leak-proof, TSA-compliant (and magnetic!) travel containers make great stocking stuffers or white elephant gifts.Earn 1% cash back at The Container Store when you shop with Ibotta!
PINK
Shades of Sea Triple-Layer Necklace ($78)
Get three gifts in one with these layers of necklaces + a splash of pink (available in more colors too!).Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Andie Ribbed Henley Top by Pilcro ($58)
Henleys go a long way through the year as a layer or as the main event.Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Floating Crystal Earrings ($32)
Why not upgrade your holiday jewelry with a splash of festive pink?Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Great Jones Little Sheets ($45/set of 2)
Bakers everywhere will love these vibrant sheet pans for their kitchens.Earn 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Joyspun Women’s Plush Sleep Robe ($25)
A gift filled with a soft, plush robe in a playful polka dot print will make anyone happy to open.
Earn up to 3% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Marimekko Pieni Unikko Bag ($41)
Design fans will love this bag to tote around for winter markets and more.Earn 4% at Marimekko cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Member's Mark Hotel Premier 6-Piece Towel Set ($30)
Extra soft OEKO-TEX certified towels are a practical gift, sure, but also a welcome addition to a new home or first apartment.Earn 1% cash back at Sam’s Club when you shop with Ibotta!
Fluffy Earmuffs ($14)
Blue is never boring when you add a little fluff and bold style. Plus, they’re so warm!Earn 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
GREEN
Vans Skate Old Skool ($55)
Classic Vans in their favorite color is a gift they’ll wear – and remember you by – every day.Earn up to 6% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Owala FreeSip Water Bottle ($28)
This colorblock bottle with optional straw feature will keep pals hydrated for winter workout season and beyond.
Earn up to 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Satin Pajamas ($57)
Satin ‘jams are a delightful gift for those who want a more elevated sleepwear.Earn up to 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Cotton King/Queen Duvet Cover Set ($57)
Decor lovers are always hosting guests and sharing their home – a new bedding set at an amazing price can help them do it in style.Earn up to 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Great Jones Little Hottie Ceramic Baker ($50)This cute casserole dish is perfect for potlucks and storing all those holiday leftovers.
Earn up to 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Vornado VFAN Mini Classic Vintage Fan ($40)
For the friend or fam who runs hot, even in winter, this vintage fan is a totally fun and creative gift.
Earn up to 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
