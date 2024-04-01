6 Super Cute Phone Cases To Upgrade Your Mirror Pics This Spring
Phone cases are meant to protect our devices from the cracked screens and inevitable damage that comes from basically being a permanent hand accessory...but what about their second most important function? I'm talking about looking cute in all your mirror selfies! While phone cases need to be strong, they can be functional and stylish — they can even match your portable phone charger if you're feeling fancy! With so much doomsday talk in the news, it doesn't hurt to find ways to romanticize your lifewith little treatsand cute phone cases! So prepare to meet the selfie accessory of your dreams with these 10 cute phone cases!
Ivory Paper Co. Maddie's Florals
Florals always seem like an obvious choice for spring, but you don't have to consider this phone case just because of the season! Think of cute phone cases as a reason to find something to smile about. But, here's what's really great about this case: it's made of 65% recycled and plant-based materials, and it has maximum shock absorption to prevent your phone from shattering! Remember what I said about functionality and style? Well, you're getting all that and sustainability!
BURGA Canary Yellow Snake Skin Phone Case
You'll have a pocketful of sunshine à la Natasha Bedingfield when you buy this yellow snake skin phone case! It's a super cute way to make a statement when you're updating your X or Threads status. It's design makes it easier to grip and it has raised bezel for added screen protection.
Sayoaho Art Wavy Printed Phone Case
Phone cases with abstract designs are top tier, especially when they have four built-in corner airbags to protect your phone from any angle! It's not an overwhelming design either so that's always a plus when you're looking for something that has a pop of color. One thing's for sure: it's going to go so well with all your spring outfits so you won't have to worry about clashing with it.
Caseative Water Ripple Pattern Phone Case
This phone case is so cute I can't handle it. It comes in 15 different colors, but this shade of green is absolutely everything. It's both bold and neutral, giving your phone a really unique look. Plus, they making the water ripple pattern for phones dating back to iPhone 11, so no need to upgrade your tech to look cute!
Sonix Neon Smiley Yellow iPhone Case
"Let's put a smile on your face" doesn't sound as daunting when you think about this case. People won't be able to help themselves because it has a magnetic and sunny disposition from the neon green background to the yellow smiley faces. One verified buyer said, "it also has a naturally grippy surface which is great because I'm clumsy." Need I say more?
BURGA Cheerleader Phone Case
Checkerboard pattern makes everything look good. It's giving the effortless look of a classic pair of Vans slides, and I'm all about that! It's sleek, dual-layer design makes it perfect for anyone who still wants their phone to feel like theirs. Meaning your phone won't feel bulky when you pick it up to answer an email or respond to something in your group chat.
What's your fave cute phone case right now? Let us know in the comments and check out our storefront for more fun recs!
