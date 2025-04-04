The 6 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month

TV is so back and this month, these new Max shows are here for all your binge watch evenings. I found the streamer's best April shows so you can spend more time watching and less time searching. And when you're done with these series, check out The 9 Best TV Shows To Watch On Netflix This Month!

Here are the 9 best shows on Max in April 2025.

1. Hacks Season 4 — Stream on Max April 10, 2025 Jake Giles Netter/Max In Hacks season 4, Ava and Deborah are at odds — and to get what they want, they're threatening to spill some serious tea...even if it comes at a serious cost. That's showbiz, baby! Hacks season 4 premieres April 10 and stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

2. The Last of Us season 2 — Stream on HBO and Max April 13, 2025 Liane Hentscher/HBO It's been 5 years since The Last of Us season 1 ended, and even though Ellie and Joel are safe in Jackson, secrets from their past threaten to upend their home. Throw in a ruthless new threat and all the infected and we're in for one heck of a show. The Last of Us season 2 premieres April 13 and stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright, and Catherine O’Hara.

3. The Rehearsal Season 2 — Stream on Max April 20, 2025 HBO What would you do if you could rehearse for life's biggest, unexpected moments? That's what The Rehearsal wants to explore. The Rehearsal season 2 stars Nathan Fielder.

4. The White Lotus Season 3 — Stream on Max Fabio Lovino/HBO After The White Lotus season finale answers all our questions, it's time to immediately restart the whole season. Poisonous fruit, monkey, Thailand resorts, dramatic girls' trips...this is a season to remember. The White Lotus season 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.

5. The Pitt — Stream on Max Warrick Page/Max This month's Max shows also include The Pitt season finale, which brings the most intense ER shift of all time to an end. Dr. Robbie needs a nap and a treat, for real. The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa.

6. The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 — Stream on Max Jake Giles Netter/HBO The final season of this hit Max show, which follows the family as they gear up for the future, is exactly the kind of weekend pick-me-up we need. The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Megan Mullally, Arden Myrin, and Seann William Scott.

Tell us all your favorite new Max shows on Facebook!