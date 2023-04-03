Checkerboard Pattern Is The Celeb-Approved Trend To Wear All Spring
When it comes to fashion trends inspired by pop culture, some looks have a greater learning curve than others (we're looking at you, no pants trend). However, when the trend itself is a print that can be incorporated into a variety of silhouettes, you're bound to find one that fits your unique style. The trend in question? Checkerboard Patterns! This re-emerges on our social feeds every spring, and we predict it'll make an even bigger splash this year thanks to a slew of celebrity fans, including Gigi Hadid, Camila Mendes, and Candice Swanepoel.
They've all been spotted wearing EM On Holiday, an Australian brand known for bold prints, vibrant color palette, and easy-to-wear pieces that carry the holiday aesthetic into everyday life. Shop these celeb styles and more cool girl-approved picks to effortlessly incorporate checker print into your wardrobe this season.
Celeb Looks We Love
Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing the EM on Holiday Vacation Pant. She kept the rest of the look simple to let the fun pink and orange check stand out!
Gigi Hadid also owns the Check Long Set, a coordinating shirt and pant that's perfect for low-key daytime outings.
Candice Swanepoel is a fan of the Check Long Set as well. She dressed up the pink and orange version with matching accessories for a perfect vacation look.
Cami Mendes wore theHappy Check Knit Sweaterwhile out running errands. For those who prefer neutrals, choosing a check print with similar shades is a great way to get in on the trend while staying true to your personal style.
Checkerboard Pattern Clothes
Image via RESA
RESA Monica Blouse ($118)
This lightweight blouse is perfect as a standalone or a layering piece.
Image via ASOS
ASOS Violent Romance Knitted Vest ($30, was $47)
When done right, pink and red is a color combo that can go beyond Valentine's Day. The sleeveless fit and playful florals make this vest a fun pick for spring!
Image via Princess Polly
Princess Polly Latiana Set ($68)
Dreaming of a sunny getaway? This fun set is the perfect beach-to-brunch look.
Image via Sanctuary
Sanctuary Kora Blazer ($189)
This cotton candy blazer is sweet enough to brighten up any spring 'fit.
Image via Princess Polly
Princess Polly Lucien Mini Dress ($8, was $70)
It's time to put away the bulky sweaters and slip into more form-fitting styles. This ultra-flattering bodycon dress is cute, comfy, and a great day to night look.
Image via Trina Turk
Trina Turk Rico Skirt ($248)
Boost your mood by dopamine dressing, AKA choosing pieces that make you feel GOOD — like this bright pink and green check skirt!
Image via RESA
RESA Sasha Trouser ($158)
Green and white is the color combination we never knew we needed! It's not too overpowering, especially when paired with a closet staple.
Image via Frances Valentine
Frances Valentine Pixel Cardigan ($598)
Cardigans are practically made for chilly offices and transitional seasons. To help you brave the last of the cold months, choose a colorful style to instantly complete any outfit.
Image via Rylee + Cru
Rylee + Cru Checker Knit Top ($52) & Knit Pant ($75)
There's nothing we love more than a comfy loungewear set, and this one has enough coverage to pass as "outside clothes" too!
Image via Rebeca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Checker Leather Jacket ($798)
A cropped cut and bold checker print make this leather jacket a top contender for our new closet staple.
Checkerboard Pattern Accessories
Image via Target
Wild Fable Checker Crochet Headscarf ($10, was $12)
The return of the headscarf is one Y2K trend we can definitely get behind.
Image via Francesca's
Francesca's Daisy Checkered Claw Clip ($10, was $14)
We love a cute hair clip! The floral detail here adds an extra fun layer to the checker trend.
Image via Etsy
Checkered Enamel Rings ($18, was $30)
If you can't commit to a bright mani, add some color with these bright check rings.
Image via Ban.Do
Ban.Do Checker Rainbow Daisypillars ($40, was $50)
The pretty checker print is different on every flower, making these a solid option for all your Zoom meetings.
Image via & Other Stories
& Other Stories Checkered Socks ($13, was $25)
If checker print clothing seems overwhelming, start small. Pair a patterned sock with your go-to shoe or a spring sandal.
Image via EM On Holiday
EM On Holiday Check Sun Hat ($75)
We're coming full circle with this playful and bright bucket hat from EM On Holiday.
