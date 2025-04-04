Who says Easter baskets have to be just for kids? Grown-ups deserve a little festive fun, too – and you don’t have to spend a fortune to make it happen! Whether you want to gift yourself something, put together a basket for your bestie, or surprise your favorite coworker, we’ve got 13 of the most charming Easter basket ideas for adults. Plus, they’re all under $10. Score!

Scroll on to shop our favorite budget-friendly Easter basket ideas for adults!

Target Spritz Circular Rope Decorative Easter Basket Of course, you've gotta start with a cute Easter basket. This bunny-shaped one from Target kicks off your gift with so much cuteness!

Target Trü Frü Dark Chocolate-Covered Hyper-Dried Raspberries Sweets are an Easter basket must, no matter how old you are! These dark chocolate-covered bites made with real fruit are downright addicting, plus gifting them can be a good way to depart from the more traditional Easter candy options.

Ulta Tree Hut Jelly Bear Shea Sugar Scrub A little self care never hurt anyone! In fact, adding a bath goodie (like this heavenly-smelling sugar scrub) will truly impress any adult around the busy Easter season.

Amazon Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm Everyone needs a reliable lip balm to tote around. Luckily, this $6 one is formulated with ultra-nourishing shea butter, coconut oil, and sweet almond oil.

Amazon Sojos Retro Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses These butter yellow sunnies are undeniably trendy for the spring season, plus they easily make a style statement for less!

Target Threshold Easter Bunny Tea Cup & Saucer This mug and saucer duo from Target reminds us of something you could find at Anthro, but it's only $7! Gift it alongside some tea bags or coffee, and your Easter basket's set!

Target Everspring Lavender & Bergamot 100% Soy Wax Candle This candle filled with lavender and bergamot is the perfect spring scent. Plus, it's made of 100% soy wax, so it's a clean burn.

Amazon KitchenAid Gingham Oven Mitt Set These gingham oven mitts are ideal for the home cook or baking enthusiast in your life. You can snag this set of 2 for $9!

Lush Lush Follow The White Rabbit Bath Bomb Lush always has the best seasonal bath gifts. This bunny-shaped bath bomb is just $7 and delivers the satisfying scents of both fruity bergamot and bright Sicilian lemon oil, all while exploding into an adorable palette of spring colors.

Target Gigglescape Baguette Stuffed Figure Hon hon, we are simply obsessed with this Parisian baguette stuffy. You simply cannot be too old for a cutie such as this!

Ulta NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Vegan Lip Oil This luscious lip oil is a total fan-favorite since it delivers a good amount of pigment while retaining the perfect shine. Your bestie will use it every day!

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Break Apart Bunny This unique chocolate bunny from TJ's is filled with a medley of sweet and sour pea- and carrot-shaped gummy candies that make Easter snacking even more fun.

Target La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Wine Mini Bottle It's not an Easter basket for adults without a little bubbly! You can grab this mini bottle from Target for only $7.

