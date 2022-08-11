15 Cute Tech Accessories That Are Truly Useful
Whether it's a bag that will hold your laptop or a cable dock that will keep your workplace uncluttered, tech accessories can make our lives more organized and efficient. Make those accessories cute and colorful, and our lives are more stylish. From AirPod cases and phone bags to pillow tablet stands and floating waterproof speakers, the 15 tech accessories ahead are too nice to not use daily.
Urban Outfitters Baggu Astrology Puffy 16” Laptop Sleeve ($28)
Your laptop will be safe in this plush laptop sleeve in a retro print — a different one for each zodiac sign.
Anthropologie Machete Smart Watch Band ($65)
Elevate your Apple Watch for important work meetings and nights out with this ivory resin band.
Heyday Apple AirPods Pro Silicone Case With Clip ($10)
Eliminate confusion over whose AirPods are whose with this colorful silicone case that has a cutout on the bottom for easy charging.
Hay Perla Phone Holder ($30, was $50)
For days when you just need your phone and money, grab this hand-beaded crossbody bag in lavender.
Elago Phone Card Holder ($12, was $13)
Keep your ID and credit card close with this slim silicone card holder that sticks right to your phone case. It holds two cards easily and is compatible with most smartphones.
Kawaii Pen Shop Popsicle AirPod Case ($11, was $16)
AirPods have never looked cuter than in this sprinkled Popsicle case made of silicone and prepared to withstand bumps and drops.
MFF Store Laptop Cleaner ($16, was $20)
Less of an accessory and more of a lifesaver, this seven-piece tech cleaner is prepared to banish dirt from every nook and cranny of not just laptops but also headphones, tablets, cameras, TVs — really whatever you can get it to clean.
Acrylic U Tablet Holder ($7)
Give your tablet a colorful resting place with this blue acrylic holder that will bring a pop of color to any room.
Function 101 Blue Cable Blocks, 4-Pack ($25)
Line up all your cables and charges for easy access with these magnetic cable blocks that can be joined together or used separately.
Urban Outfitters Tablet Pillow Stand ($29)
Perfect for kids and really anyone who uses their tablet lying down, this plush pillow stand is at home on beds, couches, and the floor.
SunnyLife Floating Summer Sounds ($65)
Invite this floating waterproof speaker to your next pool day. Like any good pool guest, it knows how to swim, plays music, and answers phone calls.
Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector ($180, was $190)
Always be prepared to project videos onto a wall from your phone or computer with this pocket-size projector with built-in speakers.
Elago 3-in-1 Charging Station ($33)
Charge your iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch in one place with this dock that makes a daily task simple and uncluttered.
Native Union Stow Organizer Pouch ($50)
Keep your cords and chargers stowed and untangled when you travel with this mint green organizer designed to hold all your tech odds and ends.
Marni Paneled Textured-Leather Phone Case ($650)
Call it a tiny purse or oversize phone case, but this colorblock leather case can be worn as a crossbody or carried as a clutch when you detach the strap.
