14 Layering Essentials For The Freshest Casual Spring Outfits
Casualification side effects from the pandemic seep into every aspect of my life. Pajamas are my work uniform. Makeup looks are very few and far between. Pants just feel like a chore.
Whether granting myself more leniency in my self-care routines and how I present myself to the world is a product of the quarantine era or not, the lazy girl life is meant for me.
Since then, whenever I’m shopping for clothes, my #1 consideration is comfort. But comfortable clothes are no longer limited to greasy sweatpants and hoodies. You can don a comfy, casual look in a totally chic way – just take these examples for instance. From skirt pairings to layering ideas, inspo for your next casual spring outfit is on us.
How To Casually Layer Your Outfits For Spring
1. Throw on a light jacket over a basic tank.
There'll still be chilly days in spring, so having long-sleeved layers like a lightweight jacket on-hand is crucial to staying comfy.
What We'd Style
New Look Quilted Collarless Jacket in Khaki ($68)
This quilted style is perfect for staying warm in the springtime chills, because it's made with stylish wind-breaking fabric.
My Mum Made It Soft Rib Tank Top ($39)
Wear a basic tank top under your jacket for added layers. Having a plain white tank in your wardrobe is always a good idea, since it matches everything. Otherwise, play around with some color pairings!
2. Layer a soft sweater vest over a collared top.
It's giving preppy, it's giving casual. A sweater vest over a button-up shirt is a no-brainer when it comes to casual spring outfits. Layering clothing adds dimension and visual interest to every look!
What We'd Style
Everlane The Cashmere Vest in Kumquat ($66)
This vest piece has a total vintage look to it, making it the ultimate casual pair for a sophisticated collared top. When layering the two, try mixing the materials they're made of. In this case, pillowy cashmere contrasts with a textured cotton.
Weekend At Nans Dandelion Days Blouse ($79)
The collar on blouses like this one is prime layering material since it can flop over any other layers and stand out.
3. Relaxed denim shorts pair great with a light cardigan.
Mom shorts, or dad shorts, you can count us in on this casual spring outfit idea. It's the most basic of basic 'fits, but the denim-cardigan combo can be personalized in countless ways. You can play with different colored cardigans and denim washes, do a little waist tuck action, and layer up with tanks and tees even more.
What We'd Style
Ply-Knits Jenny Scalloped Cardigan ($168)
The ribbons on this top immediately turn heads, and since the design is open in the front, you can wear colored tanks or bralettes under it for added layers.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Short ($70)
TBH, these dad shorts provide the strongest foundation for any casual spring outfit. The wash is universally flattering, and the fit hugs you in all the right places – enough to keep you moving comfortably.
4. For low-effort no pants days, wear a sweatshirt with a long skirt.
This look is my jam. Like I mentioned before, pants are a chore! Sporting a maxi skirt is arguably a lot cuter look and lets you move freely for maximum comfort. Casualify your fave maxi skirt by layering a solid sweatshirt on top!
What We'd Style
Urban Renewal Remade Pieced Floral Maxi Skirt ($69)
The patchwork design on this skirt allows endless color pairings, since it resembles patchwork. You don't always have to opt for a floral skirt for spring, though – a solid colored skirt or khaki mini skirt will slay just as hard.
Champion Reverse Weave Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($55)
The best thing about sweatshirts is the oversized feel. If you're layering a sweatshirt over a skirt for your casual spring outfits, make sure it's roomy enough to maximize coziness.
5. A fuzzy pullover is a mini skirt's BFF for spring.
Use this skirt and pullover formula for any springtime outings you're going on – it's an effortless way to look put-together, and all you really need is two items. If it's colder out during the season, layer up more with tights!
What We'd Style
Madewell Brushed Otis Pullover Sweater ($90)
This fuzzy pullover has a unique texture that swallows you in blissful comfort. It makes for a good layering clothing piece because of its fuzz, so you can get creative with mixing and matching.
Outdoor Voices Warmup Skort ($58)
Black and chartreuse always work together, which is why we've styled this casual skort with the above sweater. This skirt is a great addition to any casual spring outfit – it features a flexible elastic waistband for unrestricted comfort, and undershorts to give you peace of mind from windy days.
6. Slip a linen button-up over your springtime mini dress.
A sporty mini dress is well-matched with a breezy linen shirt. Be on the hunt for an oversized button-up so you can lean all the way into casual vibes.
What We'd Style
GAP Linen Boyfriend Shirt ($70)
This shirt style is a flawless layering piece because it's a touch sheer. The fabric lets you breathe and take in the spring air in any outfit.
Los Angeles Apparel Heavy Rib Mini Spaghetti Dress ($44)
This mini style is available in tons of different colors, so your springtime hue is up to you! The fabric is thick and has some structure to it, which is optimal when you're on the go.
7. Rock a breezy vest with a maxi skirt.
Casual outfit ideas with vests are everywhere on our feeds these days. Add knit or jersey vests atop a bandeau or high-coverage bralette for an adorable look.
What We'd Style
Urban Outfitters Dominique Maxi Skirt ($49)
This skirt is as simple as it can get – the solid color is good for pairing with other spring pieces, whether they're patterned or not.
Old Navy Cropped Crochet V-Neck Tie-Front Cover-Up Sweater ($40)
The eyelet details on this cropped sweater incorporate interesting textures into your casual outfit, and provide you with an extra layer if it's chilly out.
